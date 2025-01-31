Japan group targets regional revival with private 5G

Por staff

A consortium of ten Japanese organisations partnered to build a demonstration private 5G network at Kani Industrial Park, with the aim to help revitalise small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in the region.

In a statement, the Kani Industrial Park Cooperation Association explained it is using advanced information infrastructure to link data to robots at the facility in Gifu prefecture, north of Nagoya city, to overcome various issues such as labour shortages and slow progress in transforming operations.

Synclayer is responsible for overseeing system integration and verifying the effectiveness of the demonstration project, which deployed 5G base stations at the industrial park and a local 5G core at VR Techno Centre’s facility.

The initiative is part of Japan’s Regional Digital Infrastructure Utilisation Promotion Project under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Other partners in the consortium are Gifu Prefecture, Kani City, NTT TC Lease, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Tigereye, Cable System Construction and Blue Innovation.

