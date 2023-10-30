Jio pledges affordable satellite broadband across India

Reliance Jio unveiled satellite communications play JioSpaceFiber, a service it claims will be capable of delivering gigabit-level broadband to the most remote parts of India.

It stated it demonstrated the service in Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam, which it described as four of the most remote locations in the country, with the product set to complement its fixed and mobile broadband Jio brands.

The company claimed it would retail at “highly affordable prices”.

JioSpaceFiber uses medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology from partner SES. The operator claims the constellation is able to deliver “gigabit, fibre-like services from space”. Alongside delivering its end user service, the birds will provide additional mobile backhaul capacity.

Jio chair Akash Ambani said the company is expanding its “reach to cover the millions yet to be connected” adding it would “allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society” by accessing “government, education, health, and entertainment services” online.

The operator’s announcement is the latest move by a major player to grab a slice of India’s fledgling satellite broadband market.

Earlier today (27 October), The Times of India reported comments from Bharti Airtel chair Sunil Bharti Mittal claiming the Bharti-backed OneWeb would be able to cover all of India with satellite broadband from next month.

Big name international players are also eyeing the market, including Starlink and Amazon, the latter of which reportedly moved to gain approval for Project Kuiper earlier this month.

