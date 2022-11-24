Join Cooler Master’s Decades of Shaping the Future CES 2023 Experience

24/11/2022

Join Cooler Master and experience the Decades of Shaping the Future CES 2023 experience where you will have the opportunity to get up close with their latest and greatest products.

Cooler Master is celebrating 30 years of being a thermal solutions leader and to mark the occasion, a whole suite of 30th Anniversary Limited Edition products are being unveiled including cooling, power supplies, peripherals, and furniture. The most limited-edition unveiling is the Cosmos Infinity 30th Anniversary Limited Edition System pre-built with only the best of the best components and a special design to mark the occasion.

Beyond anniversary celebrations are products whose words and descriptions don’t do them justice. Innovative products aimed at increased immersion such as:

MOTION 1, a chair equipped with the world’s first haptic engine optimized to deliver immersive experiences of cinema, audio, and gameplay.

ORB X, a fully immersive multi-purpose semi-enclosed workstation equipped with an automated motorized overhead dome for gamers and professionals.

SYNK X is computer desk chair built for increased immersion, it transforms ultra-low latency sound into vibrations to provide real time tactile experiences and increased compatibility with cross platform support.

Lastly, expect to see the aptly named Sneaker X and Shark X awe inspiring systems. Formerly one-off case mod builds, now turned into mass production. There’s plenty more new innovative products that will be on display which have not been mentioned and we hope you can join us.