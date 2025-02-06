Kaleido Intelligence recognises Telefónica Tech’s global leadership in IoT connectivity management

Telefónica Tech, the strategic digital business unit of the Telefónica Group, consolidates its leadership in managed IoT connectivity and reaches the world’s top position in the study ‘Connectivity Vendor Hub: Competitive Analysis 2025’ by Kaleido Intelligence. The analyst firm examined a total of 39 global providers and highlights Telefónica Tech’s ability to develop comprehensive connectivity solutions and the potential of the Kite platform for its scalability, flexibility and developed functionalities in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Thanks to IoT connectivity and the Kite platform, Telefónica Tech allows organisations to manage their devices in real time and monitor them remotely from software hosted in the cloud. Over the last year, the technology company has continued to incorporate artificial intelligence into the tool to increase its capacity for analysis and enable it to detect anomalies.

The analyst firm recognises the company’s efforts to develop a simpler version of Kite for customers and highlights some of the main innovations introduced in the platform related to security. Telefónica Tech’s Kite platform has an analysis panel to evaluate the behaviour of SIMs according to the identified profiles (number of sessions, duration of the sessions, total consumption, etc.). And it also has a panel of IoT solutions that allows customers to supervise the deployment of their IoT connectivity solutions from end to end and analyse relevant aspects such as the establishment of connections, the management of network resources or the security of the devices.

The Kaleido Intelligence study also highlights the role of the laboratory ‘The ThinX’ of Telefónica Tech, an open space where the company puts its engineering and co-creation capabilities at the service of customers and partners so that they can carry out product development and testing before mass deployment. Pilot assemblies, proof of concept, development and validation of IoT solutions are carried out here to test the technical possibilities of the technology beforehand and certify the compatibility of the system with Telefónica’s networks.

Alfredo Serret, Global Head of IoT at Telefónica Tech, said: “We are very proud that Kaleido Intelligence has ranked Telefónica Tech as the global company with the best managed IoT connectivity service. It is, without doubt, extraordinary recognition of the continuous work to evolve our networks and our Kite platform with the most innovative technologies to adapt them to different customers and anticipate the connectivity and security demands that the massive deployment of connected objects of the future will require”.

Kaleido Intelligence has also highlighted Telefónica Tech as a leading partner in eSIM connectivity and private networks, considering that it has a complete sectoral offering that is highly recognised in the market. The analyst firm argues that the company has a comprehensive private network solution, which encompasses design and deployment as well as connectivity and device management and has a strong position in sectors such as Mining, Ports, Education and Defense.

