Key crypto marketing strategies for blockchain projects

14/10/2021

Each month, many blockchain projects emerge in the crypto industry, meaning that the competition has become stiff. To attract the attention of investors in the market, you must develop a compelling marketing campaign using various strategies. If you lack the skills to create and launch a marketing strategy, you can hire a crypto marketing company like TokenMinds. With many years of experience, the crypto marketing company can boost the efforts of your campaigns by attracting many investors. Here are some crypto marketing tactics an experienced company can use to promote your project:

Utilize social media platforms

Many crypto fans are active on various social media channels. Properly utilizing your channels to spread your message can catch the attention of many social media users. You need to distribute your ads to different platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc. Marketers can also target audiences found on niche platforms, such as Discord, Reddit, and Telegram.

Various social media sites have unique features. So, it would help if you created messages that meet the expectations of each platform that you’re using.

You should also actively participate in different crypto discussions, share your opinions, and establish yourself as an authority in your area of expertise.

As various social media platforms have regulations on what to post, it would be wise to work with an experienced marketing firm. Such a company understands how to navigate through various regulations touching on crypto marketing.

Engage your followers

The secret of success in promoting your crypto project is to create buzz around it. You need to develop high expectations and create a situation where your audiences are always waiting to hear from you. You can engage your audiences via various means, like offering them airdrops, engaging them in question and answer sessions, and encouraging them to participate in bounty programs.

Use referral programs

Due to their high conversion rates, referral programs are a key strategy in your marketing plans. Many individuals trust what their friends and relatives tell them about a specific project. So, a referral program uses the power of word of mouth to spread the message.

If you reward this word-of-mouth campaign strategy, you will develop a strong customer base. When using a referral program, the best method is to reward a promoter and the referral.

Besides referral strategies, you should also conduct affiliate campaign programs. You can have more followers from these schemes as affiliates have an existing client base.

Airdrops and tokens

Previously, airdrops used to be a great strategy for creating buzz about a project. Although their popularity has gone down due to scams, you can still use them in your marketing plan.

You can distribute airdrops to specific individuals once they share their information, like email addresses, location, and names. Airdrops attract many people to your business and bolster the liquidity of your blockchain project.

Influencer marketing campaigns

Influencers in the crypto space have become an integral aspect of your marketing strategy. These professionals are well informed in the crypto industry and can attract many followers to your project if they endorse it. Followers of influencers trust what these professionals say and make decisions based on their endorsements.

Use Crypto Influencers Marketing to expand your reach! When choosing the partners to work with, ensure they understand your niche and have enough followers. Also, evaluate the kind of engagements that followers have when interacting with the influencer’s content.

‘Influencer marketing keeps on outperforming traditional marketing, primarily because influencers understand their audience’s interests and can bring brand messaging to life in a way that’s relevant, authentic, interesting and (ideally) doesn’t feel like a commercial.’

Source: Forbes

Email Marketing

Email promotion is a critical component of your crypto marketing strategy when sending customized messages to individuals. You can create an email list when you engage your audience through airdrops, bounties, whitepaper downloads, etc.

Website development

An important step to take before launching your crypto marketing campaign is to develop a website. Your website will feature your educational content, your whitepaper, and other materials. Suffice to say; the platform should look professional, easy to navigate, and optimized for visibility.

Content marketing

Content marketing entails crafting articles, blog posts, e-books, and other materials. Your crypto content must be useful, engaging, and informative. Also, use various SEO strategies to ensure that the pieces you create are visible to your audiences. Apart from posting the content on your platform, you can also engage in guest posting strategies to attract traffic from other websites. Because content creation can be a tough task, you need to hire a content marketing agency.

Final Words

Marketers in the crypto field use various techniques to promote your blockchain project. A marketing agency has the skills and human resources to launch a result-oriented campaign. If you’re looking for the best crypto marketer, please get in touch with TokenMinds immediately.