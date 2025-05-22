Key industry leaders to headline GSMA M360 LATAM and CLTD 2025 ON 28-29 MAY

22/05/2025

GSMA M360 LATAM and the 12th Latin American Congress on Digital Transformation (CLTD) will welcome top figures from across Latin America for two days of high-level dialogue on the region’s digital present and future. The events will take place on 28–29 May at the Hyatt Regency Mexico City in Polanco, with a single, free, and open registration.

This year’s M360 LATAM will explore 5G maturity, the acceleration of AI, GSMA Open Gateway use cases, green technology, cybersecurity and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). CLTD 2025 —organised by ASIET, the GSMA and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)— will address policies for the digital (r)evolution, with a focus on network sustainability, the usage gap in mobile internet, and the socio-economic potential of 5G.

Confirmed industry speakers include:

Daniel Hajj, CEO, América Móvil

Maryleana Méndez, Secretary General, ASIET

Samy Abuyaghi, Chief Revenue Officer, AT&T México

Lara Dewar, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA

Lucas Gallitto, Head of Latin America, GSMA

Karim Lesina, Chief External Affairs Officer, Millicom

Roberto Nobile, CEO, Telecom Argentina

José Juan Haro, Director of Public Policy and Wholesale Business for Spanish-speaking Latin America, Telefónica

Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution, TikTok

Confirmed authorities and international experts include:

Carlos Baigorri, President, Anatel, Brazil

Claudia Ximena Bustamante, Executive Director, CRC, Colombia

Juan Martin Ozores, President, ENACOM, Argentina

Julissa Cruz, Executive Director, INDOTEL, Dominican Republic

Pablo Siris, National Director of Telecommunications and Audiovisual Communication Services, Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining, Uruguay

Fiorella Rossana Moschella Vidal, General Director of Policies and Regulation in Communications, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Peru

Ignacio Silva Santa Cruz, Head of Emerging Technologies Division, Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Chile

Marco Llinás, Chief of the Production, Productivity and Management Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC-CEPAL)

Oscar León, Executive Secretary, Inter‑American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL)

Pau Puig, Specialist in Telecommunications, IDB

Manuel Gerardo Flores, Coordinator of the Regulatory Policy Program for Latin America, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

To register and keep up to date with news, visit www.m360series.com/latin-america and cltd.lat.

