Key industry leaders to headline GSMA M360 LATAM and CLTD 2025 ON 28-29 MAY
GSMA M360 LATAM and the 12th Latin American Congress on Digital Transformation (CLTD) will welcome top figures from across Latin America for two days of high-level dialogue on the region’s digital present and future. The events will take place on 28–29 May at the Hyatt Regency Mexico City in Polanco, with a single, free, and open registration.
This year’s M360 LATAM will explore 5G maturity, the acceleration of AI, GSMA Open Gateway use cases, green technology, cybersecurity and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). CLTD 2025 —organised by ASIET, the GSMA and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)— will address policies for the digital (r)evolution, with a focus on network sustainability, the usage gap in mobile internet, and the socio-economic potential of 5G.
Confirmed industry speakers include:
- Daniel Hajj, CEO, América Móvil
- Maryleana Méndez, Secretary General, ASIET
- Samy Abuyaghi, Chief Revenue Officer, AT&T México
- Lara Dewar, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA
- Lucas Gallitto, Head of Latin America, GSMA
- Karim Lesina, Chief External Affairs Officer, Millicom
- Roberto Nobile, CEO, Telecom Argentina
- José Juan Haro, Director of Public Policy and Wholesale Business for Spanish-speaking Latin America, Telefónica
- Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution, TikTok
Confirmed authorities and international experts include:
- Carlos Baigorri, President, Anatel, Brazil
- Claudia Ximena Bustamante, Executive Director, CRC, Colombia
- Juan Martin Ozores, President, ENACOM, Argentina
- Julissa Cruz, Executive Director, INDOTEL, Dominican Republic
- Pablo Siris, National Director of Telecommunications and Audiovisual Communication Services, Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining, Uruguay
- Fiorella Rossana Moschella Vidal, General Director of Policies and Regulation in Communications, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Peru
- Ignacio Silva Santa Cruz, Head of Emerging Technologies Division, Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Chile
- Marco Llinás, Chief of the Production, Productivity and Management Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC-CEPAL)
- Oscar León, Executive Secretary, Inter‑American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL)
- Pau Puig, Specialist in Telecommunications, IDB
- Manuel Gerardo Flores, Coordinator of the Regulatory Policy Program for Latin America, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
To register and keep up to date with news, visit www.m360series.com/latin-america and cltd.lat.
