Kospet Tank M1 Pro smartwatch price in India 2023

Por staff

16/01/2023

The Tank M1 Pro, Kospet’s latest smartwatch, has been released. The firm launched the wearable in the market at a very modest price. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 50 days. In addition, it features health monitoring and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as other functionality. This rugged smartwatch was developed especially for harsh outdoor situations.

The body is comfortable on the wrist because it is slender and light, measuring 44.6mm in diameter and 14.4mm in thickness. It is made of high-quality Plastic and Metal Alloy. It also comes in the same two colors as the strap I’ll talk about later. You’ll notice that despite its low price, the build quality is excellent and the rugged design is fantastic, much like with the Kospet Rock.

Kospet Tank M1 Pro Smartwatch Price in India 2023

For connection, the Tank M1 Pro Smartwatch employs Bluetooth 5.0. It has a 280 × 320-pixel resolution on a 1.72-inch IPS display. The manufacturer claims that the watch can operate in temperatures ranging from -40 to 70 degrees since it is a rugged smartwatch. It also features dust and impact protection, as well as other tough characteristics. Its standby time is up to 50 days, despite the fact that it has an IP69K rating and a 5ATM water resistance rating. The anticipated Kospet Tank M1 Pro Smartwatch will be presented in India on 2023. The Tank M1 Pro Smartwatch costs around ₹3,999 in India.

Kospet Tank M1 Pro Smartwatch 2023 Details