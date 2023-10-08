Kraken to acquire BCM

08/10/2023

Kraken, a San Francisco, CA-based company providing crypto platforms, acquired Coin Meester B.V. (BCM), a registered crypto broker in the Netherlands.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Kraken will strengthen its presence in the Netherlands. It will also allow BCM’s clients to benefit from Kraken’s extensive product offering, liquidity, security standards and 24/7/365 live client support.

Founded in 2017 and led by CEO Mitchell Zandwijken, BCM provides services to buy, sell and stake crypto, including access to over 170 cryptocurrencies and local funding rails.

Led by CEO David Ripley, Kraken provides crypto platforms to accelerate the global adoption of crypto. Globally, its clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. In recent years, the company has strengthened its core exchange offering and expanded its product suite to empower people to benefit from the opportunities offered by decentralized blockchain technology. In line with its strategy to become the bridge to the most exciting areas of crypto, Kraken recently launched its NFT marketplace, a new Kraken Pro trading interface and a new consumer web experience. The company offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with its trading platforms available.

Kraken’s decision to accelerate European growth plans follows the European Commission’s establishment of Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework, which allows industry players to invest in the region and provide consumers access to more competitive products and services. The company is committed to growing its business in compliance with European regulations. In addition to its VASP registrations in Ireland, Italy and Spain, Kraken is actively pursuing registrations in other European markets.

Source: FinSMEs