KTSAT Contracts with Satconsult to provide expert oversight of satellite construction

Por staff

16/09/2022

Euroconsult announced that its affiliate, Southern Aerospace & Telecom Consulting (Satconsult) has contracted with KTSAT to provide expert oversight throughout the build of Koreasat 6A satellite. The contract marks the third time that KTSAT will put its trust in Satconsult’s depth of expertise to support the monitoring and control of the manufacturing process and advise on best practices from design through testing of highly strategic spacecrafts.

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing working relationship with KTSAT,” said David Chégnion, Managing Director, at Satconsult. “Under the multi-year agreement our highly qualified international experts will monitor the construction of an advanced satellite built on the Thales Alenia Space Spacebus 4000B2 platform.”

KTSAT selected Thales Alenia Space to design and build the Koreasat 6A satellite, and Satconsult will support KTSAT onsite in Toulouse and Cannes to monitor day to day activity and assure the success of this satellite program. Koreasat 6A is designed to replace the current Koreasat 6 satellite at 116° East, it will deliver both fixed satellite services (FSS) and broadcasting satellite services (BSS) to South Korea.

Satconsult is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that joined with Euroconsult in 2016 to establish a global team of experts providing end-to-end capability to the satellite industry. Among its services, the company monitors the progress of the design, construction, integration and test of satellites, and its resident engineers validate the manufacturer’s work and quality practices and provide recommendations that result in the delivery of more reliable spacecrafts.

“The experts at Satconsult have our full confidence in helping us realize this highly strategic satellite program,” said Kevin Choi, Chief Technology Officer at KTSAT. “Having worked together on two previous satellite construction projects, we know we can rely on Satconsult for its expertise, flexibility and high-quality service.”

Koreasat 6A will be based on the Spacebus 4000B2 platform from Thales Alenia Space, it will be fitted with six BSS transponders and 20 FSS transponders covering South Korea. Satconsult will support the construction process through its projected launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, until the delivery on-orbit.