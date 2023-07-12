KTX.Finance raises $4M in seed funding

12/07/2023

KTX.Finance, a Singapore-based a decentralized perpetuals exchange on BNB Chain, raised $4M in Seed funding.

The round was led by Hashed. Other investors included AlphaLab Capital, CRIT Ventures, 100&100 Ventures, Trinito Corporation / Morpheus, GSG Asset, KuCoin Ventures and Sky9 Capital.

The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its business reach.

KTX.Finance is an on-chain decentralized derivatives trading protocol that utilizes a unique multi-asset liquidity pool. It enables traders trade against the KLP pool, a multi-asset liquidity pool consisting of 50% stablecoins and 50% blue-chip crypto assets (such as BTC, ETH, BNB). By adopting such a model, traders can trade with full custody of their assets while enjoying the benefits of leverage, good user experience, and low fees. Additionally, liquidity providers on KTX.Finance can deposit any blue-chip asset into the KLP pool and receive up to 70% of the trading fees generated by the protocol. It is operated by Alphamesh and incubated by ByteTrade Lab, a Web 3.0 infrastructure and venture builder based in Singapore.

