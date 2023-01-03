KuCoin Labs launches incubation program

Por staff

03/01/2023

KuCoin Labs, the Victoria, Seychelles-based incubation and research arm of KuCoin, launched its incubation program to accelerate builders in the blockchain space.

KuCoin Labs Incubation Program received supports from MoonRock Capital, Vertu, CDH Investment, IOBC Capital, Matrix Partners and other institutions.

The first season, The Astro Selection,will be an eight-week journey focusing specifically on Gamefi, NFT and Metaverse, with the best selected projects participating.

To foster industry-changing development and support early-stage innovation projects, the KuCoin Labs Incubation Program will bring together a group of crypto and blockchain experts accelerating builders to achieve short-term growth and metamorphosis in the blockchain space. There are five main components of the incubation program:

A Dedicated Eight-Week Journey. During the program, there will be mentors’ lecture, workshops and tutoring sessions. All-Round Guidance, including business development, technical framework, marketing and community and business strategy. A Mentor Line-Up, e.g., experienced developers and product managers, security experts, entrepreneurs of blue-chip projects etc. Additional Investment from KuCoin Labs for growing the startups. Abundant Networking Resources for funding, partnerships, professional services and more.

KuCoin Labs identifies, empowers, and incubates various blockchain entrepreneurs, projects, and global communities, providing financing to industry projects with an aim to grow the wider blockchain ecosystem. The company is committed to supporting fast-executing, technical teams that have a positive impact on the overall blockchain space and the building of the decentralized world. There are 3 co-incubators, including DoraHacks, Republic Crypto and Odaily.

DoraHacks is a global hacker community, that has excelled in organizing crypto hackathons and building blockchain developer networks. DoraHacks’ seed money accelerator, DoraHacks Ventures, also provides investment and incubation for open-source projects.

Republic Crypto has been a major influencer in crypto advisory. Since 2017, Republic Crypto has assisted more than 40 projects in token economics, fund raising, partnerships and more. They have also extended their services into smart contract development, public token offerings, staking infrastructure and more. Republic Crypto is aiming at building the world’s most ambitious web3 ventures.

Odaily is a web3.0 and blockchain-focused media platform in the greater-Asia area since 2018. Odaily also helps 800+ clients build brand awareness in greater-Asia market with its 50 million reader bases.

Source: FinSMEs