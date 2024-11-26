Kyan Health gets $16.7M for AI-powered workplace wellness platform

Por staff

26/11/2024

One in five workdays is lost to poor mental health, yet companies continue pouring billions into wellness programs that fail to move the needle. Today, Kyan Health announces $16.7M in funding to transform this broken model, combining AI-powered preventive care with organizational insights that help companies treat employee wellbeing as a strategic, measurable investment rather than a box-ticking exercise.

The funding comprises a previously unannounced $4M seed round led by Amplo VC and a $12.7M Series A led by Swisscom Ventures, with participation from GreyMatter Capital, naturalX Health Ventures, Founderful, Joyance Partners and several angel investors. This brings Kyan’s total funding to $18.4M as it expands its platform globally.

Kyan Health was co-founded by Vlad Gheorghiu, Konstantin Struck, and Ignacio Leonhardt. Vlad, a former leader of McKinsey’s global mental health program, experienced firsthand the challenges of managing mental health in high-pressure environments. Together with Konstantin, a former Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, and Ignacio, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Handy.com, they launched Kyan Health with a mission to provide both individualized care and systemic solutions that address organizational needs.

While companies globally spend over $94 billion annually on workplace wellbeing initiatives, most programs remain stuck in a reactive model of crisis management. “Mental health isn’t a fluffy perk—it’s the backbone of a thriving workforce,” said Vlad Gheorghiu, CEO and Co-Founder of Kyan Health. “When I struggled personally, and later when I led a global mental health program, I saw firsthand how inadequate the tools were to address real challenges. This investment is about changing that—creating the tools I wish had existed, making mental health measurable, and giving organizations the power to act before crises hit.”

Kyan Health provides its services through a subscription-based model for enterprise clients. At the heart of Kyan’s platform is Kai, an AI-powered care navigator that connects employees to personalized resources—from crisis support to certified coaching and mental health counseling. The platform operates as a “trusted third party,” offering users confidential access to tools with end-to-end encryption. No personal data is shared with employers; only aggregated insights are used to enhance workplace conditions while safeguarding privacy.

The impact is already evident among Kyan’s enterprise clients. Notable clients like Hitachi Energy, Hilti, STADA, Deutsche Börse Group, and On have already seen tangible results. At On, the Swiss performance sportswear company, Kyan’s platform achieved a 50% employee engagement rate and delivered $2.9M in annual value through improved productivity, reduced attrition, and cost savings—representing an 11.6x ROI.

“We decided to work with Kyan, as they are the only provider that truly supports the organizational and individual angle at the same time with an end-to-end solution,” said Achim Braun, CHRO of Hitachi Energy, responsible for 40,000 employees globally. “We’ve been working with Kyan since 2022 and we are excited to continue our partnership!”

“Kyan Health is transforming how businesses support mental health and well-being by providing predictive, scalable solutions that address the needs of global enterprises. We’re excited to back a company that’s at the forefront of this shift,” said Victoria Lietha, Investment Director at Swisscom Ventures, who led the investment and is joining the Kyan Health Board of Directors.

While companies routinely apply predictive maintenance to physical assets, they’ve overlooked their most valuable resource: their people. Kyan Health is changing this paradigm, helping organizations address absenteeism and productivity challenges before they impact the bottom line. This shift from reactive support to strategic investment marks a new era in corporate mental health, where wellbeing becomes a measurable driver of business performance.

See more: Ex-Apple team unveils Tempest to speed up platform engineering, as they raise $3.2M

See more. E-books get second chance in Antigua and Barbuda’s education system

See more: 7 facts about the global water crisis and water resilience that COP29 leaders should know