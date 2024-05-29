LAfricaMobile raises €4.3M in Series A Funding

Por staff

29/05/2024

LAfricaMobile, a Dakar, Senegal-based provider of a cloud communication and mobile marketing platform, raised €4.3M in Series A funding.

The round was led by Janngo Capital, with participation from French soccer players Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jules Koundé, founders of Expensya Karim Jouni and Jihed Othmani, and the investment funds SouthBridge Investments and Ciwara Capital.

The company intends to use the funds to develop its activities in Central Africa and to invest further in its products, in particular by integrating artificial intelligence in order to offer added value to its customers and partners.

Created in 2014 and led by Malick Diouf, LAfricaMobile specializes in cloud communication and mobile marketing. Its platform allows its clients to carry out large-scale communication campaigns using mobile technologies (SMS, USSD, Voice, WhatsApp, Airtime, Text-To-Speech) in Africa. With nearly 100m transactions, LAM has connected more than 15 countries and 60 operators, with a team made up of nearly 30 professionals with diverse cultural backgrounds.

Source: FinSMEs

