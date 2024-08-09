Las Catalinas a Costa Rica’s car-free beach town

Por staff

09/08/2024

Development is the word of the summer for Las Catalinas, a beachfront town in Costa Rica. Since its inception, Las Catalinas has been a leader in the movement to build highly walkable neighborhoods, towns, and cities. With the most square feet of construction underway at any time in their history, the town is poised to be even more attractive than ever to anyone looking to invest in a slice of this waterfront haven.

New Commercial and Residential Center:

La Rambla La Rambla will be the town’s new beachside commercial center, set to open in the second quarter of 2025. It will offer 67,800 square feet across five buildings along Calle Las Catalinas. This innovative center will be Costa Rica’s first beachside commercial center, providing the town with a dynamic mix of services, dining options, offices, retail spaces, and Well-Living Residences, all designed to change the way people live, work, and enjoy life. It will include long-term rental apartments on the second and third floors.



New Main Road BeautificationA project to beautify the main street that unites Beach Town and El Prado in Las Catalinas is finally underway. The newly designed main street will feature wide shady sidewalks, trees, and planters. There will be parallel parking spaces and crosswalks along the street lined by beautiful building facades. The goal is to make Las Catalinas home to the most beautiful main street in Costa Rica. The project is planned for completion by December 2024.



New Stair Street DistrictConstruction has recently begun on Lantana, the first stair street district overlooking the ocean. Houses are built onto the side of a hill and are especially attractive to those seeing a more active lifestyle with easy access to hiking and biking experiences.



Parque Central in El Prado Opening in August Any aspiring Costa Rican town has three things: salon comunal, iglesia and a plaza/cancha de futbol. Las Catalinas answers this tradition with Parque Central in El Prado. Parque Central (Central Park) is the heart of play for Las Catalinas. A place where kids can safely reach full speed running around, families can picnic in the shade, athletes can train, and communities can join together. It will additionally house three tennis courts, a rollable sidewalk circuit, regulation soccer field, children’s playground and plenty of green spaces set to be opened by the end of August 2024.

“I don’t think that people fully appreciate yet just how transformative these developments are going to be,” said Las Catalinas’ founder Charles Brewer. “The main street improvements plus the gracious new buildings of La Rambla will create a world-class main street experience, and a very dramatic contrast to what we have had in the past. The park adds an important element that has not been available before, a beautiful manicured green counterpoint to the intricate urbanism of town. It will for sure be another important destination within town. And Lantana, with its beauty, drama, and elegance, will be the coolest thing that we or anybody else has built in a long time. Like centuries! Taken together, these developments will make living at Las Catalinas better than ever.”

