LatAm’s New Mastercard Black Credit Card

Por staff

21/12/2022

i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with North International Bank (NIBank), a Caribbean-based bank providing personal, business and private banking throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Europe, to launch a new Mastercard Black Card.

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding partnership with NIBank, a leader in the Caribbean card market, and to help them realize their vision for their new Mastercard Black Card,” said Kevin Fox, Global Head of Sales for i2c. “Leveraging i2c’s single global platform, NIBank developed this premium credit program, tailored to support affluent clientele throughout the LAC region.”

“i2c is an ideal partner to support us in our growth and expansion with state-of-the-art technology and specialization in banking,” said Jordan Silva Tugues, CEO of NIBank. “We consider the company to be the best processing partner in the industry and are confident in the opportunity to grow together and enhance our banking products with the launch of our black card program, which will be available in Venezuela, Colombia, Central America and the Caribbean.”

The premium Black Mastercard product offers a variety of features and benefits including Mastercard Global Service, concierge service, Mastercard Airport Experiences, Boingo Wi-Fi for Mastercard Cardholders, MasterAssist Black, MasterRental, trip inconvenience, and more