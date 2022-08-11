Latest Nintendo acquisition points to the potential for more movies and TV shows

11/08/2022

It’s looking like Nintendo wants to make a big splash in the movie and TV industry. Recently, the world-famous video game company announced that it had purchased the Tokyo-based visual production business Dynamo Pictures, which is famous for its motion capture mechanics and CG animation.

In the announcement that came down on July 14th, Nintendo said that it would rename Dynamo to Nintendo Pictures once the deal closes this October. In a filing that was uncovered by Polygon, Nintendo said that this acquisition aims to “quote strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo Group.” Moreover, Nintendo Pictures will focus on developing more visual content based on Nintendo IP.

While this filing seems somewhat vague, recent trends in the video game industry have us believing that Nintendo is looking to make more movies and TV shows. All we have to do is look at the movies and shows that have come out over the last year. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Uncharted movie, the Arcane TV show, season two of The Witcher, the list goes on and on of successful video game adaptations. Heck, Nintendo will even be getting in on the action when it releases the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Seth Rogen!

It’s being reported that Nintendo could even use this new acquisition to create content for upcoming games or the soon-to-be-opened Nintendo theme park. The possibilities are endless. And, I’m sure we’ll have a better idea of what’s to come once this deal closes in the Fall.

Source: Business for Esports