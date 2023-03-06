Latin America plans to use solar power’s advantages

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are already using sun energy successfully. Indeed, they possess the most expansive solar power development roadmap aside from North America and the regions of Eastern Asia. However, the region aims to extend existing infrastructure and generate even more solar power. The construction of solar capacity is currently more than four times higher than that of Europe and almost seven times higher than India’s.

Despite that, the data showed that solar power is responsible for only 3%-4% of the electricity produced across the Caribbean and Latin America (LAC). That will change soon, though. The region has introduced almost 250 projects that will help to construct approximately 19,429 megawatts of sun’s energy capacity. GEM data suggests that the region will experience an increase of at least 70% in solar power supply potential upon completion of the program.

In addition, the countries are planning to develop wind energy. Its capacity will contribute to the overall growth in solar energy production. As a result, LAC will achieve a sharp extension of the clean energy supply. That will help to inhibit the amplification of power sector emissions. The latter have already soared by more than 25% since 2010.

Which countries are the most involved in the project?

The region’s largest economic and industrial centers, including Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Chile, are behind this project. In fact, these five countries account for more than 88% of the current installed solar capacity. They are developing 97% of planned capacity additions, as well.

Furthermore, the same countries provide roughly 65% of the region’s power sector emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). Ember’s survey showed that they had expanded pollution totals by almost 36% since 2010. Thus, they have more incentive to move on using solar energy.

Boosting clean energy supplies will help the five largest LAC economies considerably lessen collective pollution. That will also contribute towards global efforts to be done with global CO2 discharge before 2050.

