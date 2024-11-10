Launch Black Friday deals this week for max returns

Por staff

10/11/2024

The time around Black Friday is the busiest shopping period of the year, with billions of dollars changing hands. But for brands, knowing when to launch Black Friday deals isn’t always obvious.

Fortunately, new research by the team at FATJOE, a marketing agency, sheds some light on this issue. Their figures indicate that getting the timing right can be an excellent way for brands to stand out.



The data reveal some interesting trends that marketing professionals should heed, according to Joe Davies, founder and CEO of the company. “In the US, searches for ‘Black Friday’ tick up from the start of October and then go vertical in the first week of November, with a peak two weeks later,” he explains. “The trend in the UK is the same, with interest rocketing as the month progresses. This year’s cycle is already starting, and it looks like it will be another big one.”



“For this reason, I believe next week is the best time to launch a Black Friday deal. From the 11th of November, I predict millions of people will start searching for special offers on gifts for the festive season. Brands should aim to catch the start of this wave and avoid leaving it too late.”

Davies says that staggering numbers of businesses will launch Black Friday deals this year. “We expect online shopping sales to increase by around 8 or 9% for the 2024 seasons, with discounts peaking at around 30% off listed prices on average, about the same as 2023.”

“The critical consideration for businesses,” he continues, “will be to get the timing right. Jumping in too early or late could jeopardize sales and cause them to lose out to their competitors.”



But what tips does he recommend for brands launching Black Friday deals?

Create a teaser campaign – “Teasers are something we love to use around Black Friday at FATJOE. We’ve found that they excite our clients and get them ready for discounts. Just don’t reveal the numbers up front. Instead, let your audience know what might be coming to generate mystery.”

– “Teasers are something we love to use around Black Friday at FATJOE. We’ve found that they excite our clients and get them ready for discounts. Just don’t reveal the numbers up front. Instead, let your audience know what might be coming to generate mystery.” Get your website ready – “You should also invest in getting your website ready for the inevitable surge in demand,” Davies continues. “When Black Friday hits, traffic can spike to hundreds of times the normal level as people search for deals and respond to marketing emails hitting their inboxes. Find someone technical to help you if you can’t adjust your bandwidth in-house. Don’t leave backend preparations until the day itself. That’s super risky.”

– “You should also invest in getting your website ready for the inevitable surge in demand,” Davies continues. “When Black Friday hits, traffic can spike to hundreds of times the normal level as people search for deals and respond to marketing emails hitting their inboxes. Find someone technical to help you if you can’t adjust your bandwidth in-house. Don’t leave backend preparations until the day itself. That’s super risky.” Offer bundle deals – “I’d also suggest launching bundle deals as Black Friday kicks off. Driving higher ticket sales is an excellent way to keep you profitable and competitive throughout the period. Plus, customers are in the mood to spend money, especially if they’ve been holding off from their usual purchases all month. We see this purchasing behavior at FATJOE every year. The beginning of November is slow, and then it explodes.”

– “I’d also suggest launching bundle deals as Black Friday kicks off. Driving higher ticket sales is an excellent way to keep you profitable and competitive throughout the period. Plus, customers are in the mood to spend money, especially if they’ve been holding off from their usual purchases all month. We see this purchasing behavior at FATJOE every year. The beginning of November is slow, and then it explodes.” Engage your audience on social media – “Engaging audiences on social media is another tried-and-tested tactic you can use,” Davies reveals. “As soon as we put the word out on our various accounts, the buying frenzy begins.”

– “Engaging audiences on social media is another tried-and-tested tactic you can use,” Davies reveals. “As soon as we put the word out on our various accounts, the buying frenzy begins.” “The top brands usually launch on social media, offering real-time updates. Some even add countdown timers, telling consumers when Black Friday will start.”

Build urgency – “I don’t believe in pressuring or overwhelming customers around Black Friday. However, building urgency is a timeless marketing strategy that can amplify sales even more. Offering online doorbusting deals is one option I like, where consumers can get amazing deals on limited items.”

– “I don’t believe in pressuring or overwhelming customers around Black Friday. However, building urgency is a timeless marketing strategy that can amplify sales even more. Offering online doorbusting deals is one option I like, where consumers can get amazing deals on limited items.” Put ad strategies in place to retarget leads – “Not everyone will buy from you immediately,” Davies explains. “People like to go away and think about their purchases, even with massive discounts. For this reason, I recommend retargeting leads who view products or abandon their carts. Keeping them in the loop encourages them to return and complete the purchase.”

– “Not everyone will buy from you immediately,” Davies explains. “People like to go away and think about their purchases, even with massive discounts. For this reason, I recommend retargeting leads who view products or abandon their carts. Keeping them in the loop encourages them to return and complete the purchase.” Plan for Cyber Monday – Finally, Davies recommends keeping one eye on the next part of the retail sales cycle. “Online stores should also plan for Cyber Monday before Black Friday hits,” Davies says. “Last year, this single event brought in over $12.4 billion for businesses, a 9.6% increase over the year before!”

See more: Spot AI introduces first Video AI Agents for the physical world as it nears $100 million in funding to date

See more: Bitcoin to hit fresh all-time highs on Trump victory, deVere CEO predicts

See more: Linkedin alums launch Persana AI, a superapp pioneering the future of sales intelligence with $2.3M