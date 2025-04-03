LeakZon secures $5M in Series A Funding

03/04/2025

LeakZon, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based provider of solutions for water loss management, raised $5M in Series A funding.

The round was led by Peal Holdings A.A. LTD, and other investors.

The company intends to use the funds to develop new advanced features, and expand its market presence. In particular, the funds will be used for penetrating the U.S. market, where the company has already established LeakZon Inc., a dedicated American entity headquartered in the U.S. since January.

Led by CEO Dan Winter, LeakZon is an AI-powered water management solution provider. Its core product, The WEAD Solution, comprehensively manages a utility’s water networks by gaining insights from data collected from various systems such as AMR, GIS, customer billing, and environmental systems.

