Ledger and Crypto.com unveil seamless integration for secure crypto purchases

09/06/2024

(France) Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, announced a strategic integration with Crypto.com Pay, Crypto.com’s payment solution. The new partnership brings the Crypto.com Pay functionality directly into the Ledger Live companion app – streamlining the process for users to purchase cryptocurrencies using their Crypto.com accounts and enabling users to automatically withdraw funds to their self-custodial solution with secure Ledger Nano X wallets and Ledger Stax, available for new purchases this summer.

Until now, transferring cryptocurrencies from Crypto.com to a Ledger hardware wallet involved a multistep manual process of copying and pasting wallet addresses across different applications. This created potential points of failure and vulnerability to user errors. The integration of Crypto.com Pay eliminates these risks by enabling users to seamlessly purchase and transfer cryptocurrencies to their Ledger devices in just a few clicks, all within the intuitive Ledger Live experience. It also enables users to retain their preferred payment methods including ACH, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro and Crypto.com Pay.

“At Ledger our goal is to allow users to do everything they want to do with crypto ownership without ever compromising on security or self custody,” said Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger. “Ledger users can now easily purchase crypto with Crypto.com through the Ledger Live app, and instantly secure those assets in their Ledger device with one simplified workflow. This is just the first step in our partnership to give Ledger users access to the excellent services Crypto.com provides.”

Crypto.com’s 100M global user base alongside 6.5M Ledger wallet holders will mean millions of crypto holders can keep their assets safe in their self-custody wallets. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Ledger’s 2024 growth trajectory and aligns closely with Crypto.com’s vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™.

Key features of the Ledger and Crypto.com integration include:

Convenient: No need to buy on Crypto.com and then send coins to your Ledger. It’s all in one transaction (buy BTC, ETH, USDC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE and more)

No need to buy on Crypto.com and then send coins to your Ledger. It’s all in one transaction (buy BTC, ETH, USDC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE and more) Fast: Instant transactions without additional Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures if you already have a Crypto.com account

Instant transactions without additional Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures if you already have a Crypto.com account Secure: Enhanced security with no risk of errors in fund withdrawal or wallet address copy-pasting.

Enhanced security with no risk of errors in fund withdrawal or wallet address copy-pasting. No extra fees: buy with Crypto.com Pay on Ledger Live at the same price as on Crypto.com

buy with Crypto.com Pay on Ledger Live at the same price as on Crypto.com Global availability: Access in all countries supported by Crypto.com (excluding Japan)

“Bringing increased utility and greater efficiencies without sacrificing safety and security is critical for further mainstreaming crypto,” said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com. “This integration of Crypto.com and Ledger brings together the leading capabilities to provide users with the most comprehensive and effective crypto purchasing and transferring functionality.

The recent approvals of BTC and ETH ETFs in the U.S. illustrate a new era of crypto. With this partnership, Ledger and Crypto.com aim to drive broader adoption of cryptocurrencies by bridging the gap between trusted centralized exchanges and self-custody solutions. The seamless experience empowers more individuals worldwide to take control of their digital assets journey.

The new Crypto.com Pay integration is available immediately within the latest version of Ledger Live for desktop and mobile platforms. Both existing Crypto.com users and new users can create or link their accounts through the app to begin purchasing cryptocurrencies and transferring them securely to Ledger hardware wallets.

