LEGO presents Telefónica with a scale replica of the Gran Vía building for its Centenary

23/03/2024

Telefónica has just received its first Centennial gift from the LEGO Group. Its emblematic headquarters at Gran Vía 28, built to scale 1:50 and reproduced in detail, will now be on display at the company’s headquarters, Distrito Telefónica.

It is one of the largest LEGO Group constructions in the world and the tallest replica in Spain, and makes Telefónica the first company to have a reproduction of its iconic founding headquarters on a small scale, made by a LEGO Group certified professional.

Specifically, 264,820 LEGO Group elements were needed to build this unique replica entirely by hand, requiring almost 400 hours of work. The finished building measures 2 x 2 x 2.70 metres and weighs 382 kilograms.

Georg Schmitt, LEGO Group Certified Professional in charge of the construction of the building, finished assembling it live at its final location on the Telefónica District esplanade in Madrid, in front of the managers of both companies and dozens of Telefónica employees.

Vincent Plane, Country Manager of the LEGO Group in Spain, said: “Telefónica and the LEGO Group share values that we consider key in society, especially that of connecting people. An objective that we have also been pursuing at the LEGO Group for more than 90 years. Encouraging family play, encouraging parents to spend more time playing with their children, even developing audiovisual content that brings the family together and helps them learn together. We do all of this in order to fulfil our mission: to continue bringing creative learning through play to children all over the world”.

José Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech, said: “Telefónica would like to thank Lego for this gift, which allows us to reunite forever our emblematic Gran Vía building, where it all began, with the company’s current headquarters in Madrid. It is an honour to receive this very special gift for our Centenary. Many things have changed in these 100 years. Telefónica is now more modern, global and technological, but the commitment to ‘making the world more human by connecting people’s lives’ remains intact”.

