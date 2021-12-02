LendIt Fintech LatAm is coming soon
LendIt Fintech LatAm is Latin America’s leading event for innovation in financial services. Taking place in Miami on December 7-8, this year’s event includes keynotes from Sergio Furio of Creditas, Juan Pablo Ortega of Rappi, Hernan Kazah of Kaszek Ventures, David Poritz of Credijusto, Pierpaolo Barbieri of Ualá, Angela Strange of Andressen Horowitz and Paulo Passoni of SoftBank. Hot topics include digital banking, the cutting edge in fintech, new models for lending and financial inclusion, and the payments revolution. This year’s event is a hybrid event, offering the best of both worlds, with virtual tickets available for those who are unable to join in person. Our in-person event will bring back long-awaited face-to-face meetings and networking opportunities for LatAm’s fintech community. Join us in Miami for two days of learning, networking, and dealmaking.
Event Highlights
Agenda highlights
Cutting-edge content drives our agenda, ensuring that you are up-to-date with the latest industry trends. The LatAm region is evolving quickly, so don’t get left behind. Key topics at LendIt Fintech LatAm include:
- The Digital Banking Ecosystem, sponsored by Backbase: Digital banking has crossed into the mainstream with digital banks reaching scale and forcing incumbents to make big technology changes. This track will cover how digital banking is driving the larger financial services market, the push for wide scale adoption of open banking and the need to bring banking to those who need it most. Banking as a service has also expanded access for consumers and small businesses which enables any company to become a fintech.
- Cutting Edge in Fintech: While adoption of fintech is skyrocketing in LatAm the leading companies continue to innovate. With digital on-boarding, international expansion, crypto innovation, embedded finance and anti-fraud initiatives LatAm is rewriting the rules of the financial system with many of the large incumbents playing catch up. The traditionally underserved have more options than ever before as the rush is on to serve them digitally.
- New Models for Lending and Financial Inclusion, sponsored by Galileo Financial Technologies: The opportunity for fintech lending is still huge even as banks continue to dominate. Fintech is expanding the market and bringing lower rates for consumers and small businesses. But more needs to be done. Learn how fintech is responding and how non-lending fintechs are looking to lending for the first time. Then we also have the boom in BNPL as well as crypto that are providing new opportunities.
- The Payments Revolution: As LatAm moves from a cash economy to a digital payments economy many payments companies are maturing. How can digital payments replace the advantages of cash? Is crypto the answer? And what innovations are happening in the massive cross border remittances space? This track will answer these questions and more.
Networking Highlights
We know that people come to our events for networking as well as world-class content. With that in mind, we have several hours of networking built into our agenda to ensure that you establish the meaningful relationships that you need to meet to drive your business forward.
- One-on-One Meetings: Face-to-face meetings are back! For this year’s event we will be using the Brella networking platform to schedule over 2,000 meetings between event attendees. Brella lets you see who’s coming, and search the attendee list to find relevant connections. Don’t know whom to meet? Our AI-powered algorithm will also suggest whom you should connect with based on your shared interests and goals. You can then book meetings, which can be held in-person in Miami, or if one attendee is joining virtually the meeting can also be held directly in Brella’s virtual meeting room.
- Women in Fintech Power Hour: On December 7th, take this unique opportunity to connect with our community of impressive and inspiring women through a series of spontaneous one-on-one meetings. We make it easy to meet new people quickly, exchange ideas and circle back when the match is a great one. It’s like speed dating, but only for women in fintech looking to connect with their peers.
- Sunset Cocktail Party: At the end of day one, unwind with a cocktail or two, and make new connections in a relaxed and informal setting. This is a great way to catch up with people you haven’t seen in two years, build on initial introductions made during our Brella one-to-one meeting slots, or why not just see where the evening takes you? Who knows who you might bump into at the bar!
- Hosted Program: The Hosted Program is for two types of attendees, banks and investors. For banks, the Program helps executives stay abreast of rapidly changing industry trends and efficiently source relevant solutions to grow and improve their business. For investors and VCs, the program is designed to help uncover new investment opportunities, whilst allowing them to network with peers, and stay abreast of market trends. Whilst the Hosted Program benefits these participants, it also benefits our other attendees and sponsors by giving them the opportunity to meet with these profiles at LendIt Fintech LatAm.
- Concierge Meetings: Too busy to organize your own meetings? New to the industry and not sure whom to meet? Then Concierge Meetings, organized by LendIt Fintech’s VIP Concierge, are the perfect solution for you. A small fee takes the guesswork out of the equation, and guarantees a minimum of five 15-minute qualified meetings with your top prospects.