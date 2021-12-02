LendIt Fintech LatAm is coming soon

02/12/2021

LendIt Fintech LatAm is Latin America’s leading event for innovation in financial services. Taking place in Miami on December 7-8, this year’s event includes keynotes from Sergio Furio of Creditas, Juan Pablo Ortega of Rappi, Hernan Kazah of Kaszek Ventures, David Poritz of Credijusto, Pierpaolo Barbieri of Ualá, Angela Strange of Andressen Horowitz and Paulo Passoni of SoftBank. Hot topics include digital banking, the cutting edge in fintech, new models for lending and financial inclusion, and the payments revolution. This year’s event is a hybrid event, offering the best of both worlds, with virtual tickets available for those who are unable to join in person. Our in-person event will bring back long-awaited face-to-face meetings and networking opportunities for LatAm’s fintech community. Join us in Miami for two days of learning, networking, and dealmaking.

Event Highlights

Agenda highlights

Cutting-edge content drives our agenda, ensuring that you are up-to-date with the latest industry trends. The LatAm region is evolving quickly, so don’t get left behind. Key topics at LendIt Fintech LatAm include:

The Digital Banking Ecosystem, sponsored by Backbase: Digital banking has crossed into the mainstream with digital banks reaching scale and forcing incumbents to make big technology changes. This track will cover how digital banking is driving the larger financial services market, the push for wide scale adoption of open banking and the need to bring banking to those who need it most. Banking as a service has also expanded access for consumers and small businesses which enables any company to become a fintech.

Cutting Edge in Fintech: While adoption of fintech is skyrocketing in LatAm the leading companies continue to innovate. With digital on-boarding, international expansion, crypto innovation, embedded finance and anti-fraud initiatives LatAm is rewriting the rules of the financial system with many of the large incumbents playing catch up. The traditionally underserved have more options than ever before as the rush is on to serve them digitally.

New Models for Lending and Financial Inclusion, sponsored by Galileo Financial Technologies: The opportunity for fintech lending is still huge even as banks continue to dominate. Fintech is expanding the market and bringing lower rates for consumers and small businesses. But more needs to be done. Learn how fintech is responding and how non-lending fintechs are looking to lending for the first time. Then we also have the boom in BNPL as well as crypto that are providing new opportunities.

The Payments Revolution: As LatAm moves from a cash economy to a digital payments economy many payments companies are maturing. How can digital payments replace the advantages of cash? Is crypto the answer? And what innovations are happening in the massive cross border remittances space? This track will answer these questions and more.

Networking Highlights

We know that people come to our events for networking as well as world-class content. With that in mind, we have several hours of networking built into our agenda to ensure that you establish the meaningful relationships that you need to meet to drive your business forward.