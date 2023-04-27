LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquires Human API

27/04/2023

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, an Atlanta, GA-based data and analytics company focused on reducing businesses risk, acquired Human API, a San Mateo, CA-based provider of a proprietary consumer-driven data platform.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will deliver a consumer consent management solution that enables seamless delivery of data.

Led by CEO Andrei Pop, Human API provides a health intelligence platform that connects and converts health data into actionable insights that accelerate enrollment, placement rates, and create customer experiences. Its platform offers a data network that includes access to electronic health record (EHR) networks, health information exchanges (HIE), patient portals, and traditional APS recovery partners. Its solution helps carriers access and use health data for subscription and customer experiences.

Led by CEO Bill Madison, LexisNexis Risk Solutions leverages data and analytics to deliver insights that help businesses and government agencies reduce risk and improve decisions that benefit people. The company, which is part of RELX, provides data and technology solutions for a range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government.

Source: FinSMEs