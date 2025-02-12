Liberty Latin America´s C&W credit silo completes refinancing program; issues new $755 million senior notes due

Por staff

12/02/2025

Liberty Latin America’s largest credit silo, Cable & Wireless, has priced new $755 million senior notes due 2033 with a 9.0% coupon at par. Net proceeds from the issuance will be used to fully redeem C&W’s $735 million senior notes due 2027. This notes issuance is expected to close on February 11, 2025.

Chris Noyes, Liberty Latin America’s CFO, said, “This transaction completes our near-term refinancing objectives for the C&W credit silo. We have now successfully extended C&W’s maturity profile to approximately 6.5 years and combined with the $1.0 billion refinancing of C&W’s Senior Secured and Senior Notes last October and the $1.5 billion pricing of the new Term Loan in late January, we have raised $3.3 billion in aggregate in under six months. This latest issuance announced and priced on the same day, was significantly subscribed, highlights our ability to access markets efficiently, demonstrates the strength of the C&W credit silo, and positions the business for continued growth.”

