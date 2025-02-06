LLA’s C&W Credit silo prices new $1.5 billion term loan due 2032

Por staff

06/02/2025

Liberty Latin America’s largest credit silo, Cable & Wireless, priced a new $1.5 billion term loan at the end of January 2025. This term loan matures in 2032, bears interest at a rate of SOFR + 3.25%, and the net proceeds will be used to repay a $1.5 billion term loan maturing in 2028. This transaction is expected to close on February 18, 2025.

Chris Noyes, Liberty Latin America’s CFO, said, “Combined with the $1.0 billion refinancing of C&W’s Senior Secured and Senior Notes last October, we have now successfully extended the majority of C&W’s maturities beyond 2031, bringing our weighted average life of debt to nearly 6 years. This new $1.5 billion term loan highlights our ability to access markets efficiently, demonstrates the strength of the C&W credit silo, and positions the business for continued growth.”

See more: Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that it’s ‘going to be a crazy year’

See more: US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

See more: GSMA to name permanent new chair after MWC25