LocalStack raises $25M Series A to give developers back control of their cloud development experience

12/11/2024

LocalStack, the pioneer in local cloud development environments, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Notable Capital, with participation from existing investors CRV and Heavybit. The investment will fuel LocalStack’s mission to revolutionize how developers build and test cloud applications by shifting control back to developers and eliminating the friction of cloud-based testing.



LocalStack’s platform enables developers to run a complete AWS environment on their laptops, dramatically accelerating development cycles and significantly reducing cloud costs. With over 8 million weekly sessions, 280 million Docker pulls, and over 900 paying customers, including SiriusXM and Chime, LocalStack has established itself as the de facto standard for local cloud development.



“The centralized nature of cloud computing has created unprecedented complexity and costs for developers, who spend countless hours waiting for cloud-based tests to complete,” said Gerta Sheganaku, co-founder and Co-CEO of LocalStack. “Our platform fundamentally transforms the developer experience by enabling teams to test locally, cutting deployment times from 28 minutes to 24 seconds while significantly reducing AWS spend. We’re putting control back in developers’ hands, giving them the flexibility and speed they need to innovate,” adds Waldemar Hummer, co-founder and Co-CEO of LocalStack.



The investment comes at a pivotal moment as organizations struggle with rising cloud costs, already more than $79B annually, and development inefficiencies. Unlike traditional solutions that require spinning up cloud resources for testing, LocalStack’s emulation platform creates an isolated sandbox environment that enables rapid iteration and collaboration. The platform currently supports over 100 AWS services, with near-perfect parity to actual cloud environments.



“LocalStack stands out for its rare combination of bottom-up developer love and clear enterprise value,” said Glenn Solomon, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. “With over 56,000 GitHub stars, 25,000 Slack users, and 500+ contributors, LocalStack has built a vibrant community alongside its rapidly growing enterprise customer base. While they’ve established themselves as the de facto standard for AWS local development, their recent preview release for Snowflake showcases their broader vision to revolutionize cloud development across all major platforms. We’re thrilled to partner with Gerta, Waldemar and the entire LocalStack team as they transform how developers build for the modern multi-cloud world. “



The funding will accelerate LocalStack’s go-to-market expansion in the U.S., and fuel continued product development, including new capabilities in chaos engineering and application resiliency testing. By reducing the complexity and risk of maintaining AWS development accounts while improving product velocity, LocalStack is making cloud development more enjoyable and efficient for developers worldwide.

