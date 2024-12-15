LoopMe acquires Chartboost from Zynga

Por staff

15/12/2024

LoopMe, a London, UK-based technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising results, acquired Chartboost, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of a mobile advertising and monetization platform, from Zynga.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, LoopMe will expand its presence in the mobile app ecosystem, growing its SDK network and strengthening its outcomes-based AI technology platform.

Chartboost is a provider of a mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform. The company empowers app developers to monetize highly engaged audiences by connecting them directly with marketers through immersive ad experiences. It also operates a promising mediation business bringing transparency, control and results to gaming publishers.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Stephen Upstone, LoopMe uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. The company has global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong.

Founded in 2007, Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). Its portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including Star Wars: Hunters, Match Factory, Game of Thrones: Legends, CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Hair Challenge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, High Heels!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker. Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: Trump trade adviser warns against currency manipulation as China mulls weaker yuan

See more: Unlock the infinite possibilities of XR with Galaxy AI

See more. Android XR to debut on Samsung headset in 2025