LTP acquires Turing Capital Brokerage

Por staff

28/03/2025

LTP, a Madrid, Spain-based institutional prime brokerage specializing in digital asset markets, Turing Capital Brokerage, a Spanish brokerage firm licensed by the Bank of Spain.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

This acquisition will enable LTP to expand its presence to the European market while offering fully compliant digital asset brokerage services under the MiCA framework. The collaboration will allow LTP Spain to scale its operations, improve execution efficiency, and broaden its service capabilities to institutional clients across Europe and beyond.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and long-time crypto investors Jorge Schnura and Javier Garay, along with Leopoldo Moreno de la Cova Ybarra, TCB is a crypto firm and a subsidiary of Turing Capital, a digital assets investment firm. As part of the acquisition, Leopoldo Moreno de la Cova Ybarra, will assume the role of Head of LTP Spain. Jorge Schnura will continue to advise LTP Spain.

Led by Jack Yang, Founder and CEO, LTP is a prime broker for digital assets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, providing a connection between centralized exchanges (CEXes) and decentralized exchanges (DEXes). Its expertise is used by exchanges, market makers, hedge funds, family offices, and fund-of-funds worldwide.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: After $250M Metaco exit, serial founders unveil Supervised to redefine the role of managers in the era of AI

See more: Telefónica, a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for managed IoT connectivity services for the eleventh consecutive year

See more: Adapting to a thirsty future: Sustainable water solutions for Georgia’s agriculture