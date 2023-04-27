Lumiant acquires Genivity

Por staff

27/04/2023

Lumiant, a Sydney, Australia-based provider of an advice and client engagement platform, acquired Genivity, a Chicago, IL-based provider of a longevity and health planning solution for financial advisors.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

Integrating Genivity into Lumiant’s platform gives advisors a complete picture of a client’s life, enabling them to tackle difficult or emotional conversations around health risks and care costs. Combined with Lumiant’s other advice engagement and modeling tools, advisors can deliver personalized holistic advice at scale. Heather Holmes, chief executive officer and founder of Genivity, will join Lumiant’s executive leadership team as chief evangelist officer and be appointed to the Lumiant board as an executive director.

Genivity is a technology platform helping financial professionals and their clients understand, impact, and protect their financial future from the health and elder care costs. Its HALO (Health Analysis & Longevity Optimizer) personalizes longevity, health, & elder care costs in retirement, giving clients insights into their future needs & arming their advisors with better information to protect their plan.

Led by CEO Blake Wood, Lumiant is a cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances. The company removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver.

Lumiant HALO is available from today for all US customers and will be made available in due course for Australia and New Zealand.

Source: FinSMEs