M^0 and Usual launch UsualM, accelerating M^0’s ecosystem growth

20/12/2024

M^0, the decentralized stablecoin infrastructure layer, today announces a strategic integration with Usual, a decentralized fiat-backed stablecoin issuer. Usual is leveraging M^0’s infrastructure to create UsualM, a vehicle that will facilitate the use of M^0 as an alternative collateral structure for Usual products. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Usual, enabling it to diversify its collateral and rely on $M while enhancing transparency. By adopting M^0, Usual benefits from its unique attributes, including transparency, safety, interoperability, and programmability.

Central to this partnership is the introduction of UsualM, a new extension of $M that upholds a 1:1 exchange rate with added functionalities like permissioned unwrapping, blacklisting, and pausing capabilities. Usual places the utmost importance on the security of its collateral and the integrity of its entire protocol. In addition to the eight audits of M^0’s infrastructure source code, M^0, and Usual have collaborated to commission two additional audits for UsualM before deployment, further bolstering trust in the system.

M^0’s stablecoin extension engine gives developers the flexibility to quickly build their own stablecoin. Starting with $M as the building block, they can customize attributes such as branding, convertibility features, and yield distribution. This modular design ensures all M^0-powered stablecoins remain fully fungible and interchangeable 1:1, enabling seamless integration across the ecosystem. Builders like Usual, creating customized digital dollar assets with $M, gain access to shared liquidity and a growing range of use cases within the M^0 network.

“Extending $M into UsualM to support $USD0 marks a pivotal step in advancing our vision for stablecoins,” said Pierre Person, CEO of Usual. “M^0’s cutting-edge infrastructure enables us to create a stablecoin that prioritizes transparency, security, and adaptability while aligning with the needs of our community. With UsualM, we’re not just introducing another stablecoin—we’re redefining how digital dollars can generate meaningful value and impact. This partnership underscores our commitment to reshaping ownership and value distribution while building a strong base for long-term innovation and expansion.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Usual as they redefine what’s possible in the stablecoin space,” said Gregory Di Prisco, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of M^0. “By leveraging $M as the fundamental building block for UsualM, an extension of $M built on M^0’s technology, Usual demonstrates the transformative potential of building with transparency, modularity, and interoperability at its core. This collaboration highlights M^0’s ability to empower stablecoin innovators with a flexible, multi-chain infrastructure that supports diverse digital dollar use cases. Usual’s commitment to reshaping stablecoins aligns perfectly with our vision, and we’re excited to see them unlock new opportunities for the broader ecosystem.”

By leveraging $M as the core building block underpinning UsualM, Usual can introduce an alternative form of stable collateral to its products while maintaining control over core attributes such as yield distribution. Usual benefits from the high-quality and transparent short-term US Treasury structures that back M^0 and become interoperable with other use cases built on the M^0 network.

This collaboration highlights the versatility and power of M^0’s stablecoin infrastructure, meeting the diverse needs of digital dollar innovators while establishing real interoperability. With Usual becoming the second stablecoin issuer to extend $M, following the announcement of Noble’s $USDN, this partnership reinforces $M’s position as the most innovative stablecoin infrastructure layer.

Furthermore, $USUAL’s TVL recently surpassed an all-time high of $844M, highlighting the growing demand for a more equitable approach to stablecoins.

