Mainland China’s smartphone market grew 5% in Q1 2025, Xiaomi returned to top after decade

01/05/2025

Canalys’ (now part of Omdia) latest research reveals that Mainland China’s smartphone market shipped 70.9 million units in Q1 2025, marking a 5% year-on-year growth. The recovery was supported by national subsidy policies and a gradual rebound in consumer sentiment, extending the upward momentum seen since early 2024. Xiaomi shipped 13.3 million units in the quarter, up 40% year on year, regaining the pole position in Mainland China’s smartphone market for the first time in a decade. With a market share of 19%, Xiaomi benefited from the synergies across its smartphone, AIoT and mobility ecosystem, as well as strong execution under the national subsidy scheme. Huawei followed closely with 13.0 million units, maintaining double-digit growth. OPPO and vivo ranked third and fourth, with 10.6 million and 10.4 million units shipped, respectively. Apple dropped to the fifth position, shipping 9.2 million units, marking a decline of 8% year on year following its seasonal peak in Q4 2024.

“The nationwide device subsidy program implemented in January 2025 provided moderate support to the market,” said Amber Liu, Research Manager at Canalys (now part of Omdia). “While the policy brought forward some replacement demand, it was more about a temporary pull-in rather than generating organic growth. Vendors maintained rational inventory management and overall channel stock levels remained healthy. Beyond the short-term volume boost, the policy is expected to have a more lasting impact on channel dynamics. To consolidate their market positions and drive premiumization, vendors are increasing investments in brand store expansion, in-store experience optimization, and deeper channel partnerships. The subsidy policy has further reinforced the dominance of leading retailers and major ecommerce platforms such as JD.com and Tmall.”

“Xiaomi’s strong Q1 performance, which propelled it back to the top of the market, was driven by the effective synergy between its product ecosystem and channel strategy,” said Toby Zhu, Principal Analyst at Canalys (now part of Omdia). “Its consistent pricing across online and offline channels minimized decision friction under the subsidy scheme, while its broad portfolio—from wearables, PCs to AIoT and EVs—enabled maximum eligibility for subsidies and encouraged bundled purchases. Meanwhile, Huawei continued to deliver stable double-digit growth through robust channel management. Following the Mate XT, the launch of Pura X further pushed the boundaries of foldable form factors. Strategically, Huawei is accelerating its HarmonyOS Next ecosystem rollout—including bringing the upgrade to the Nova 12 and 13 series—which is set to reshape the domestic operating system landscape and strengthen its competitive moat. HarmonyOS Next is expected to account for 3% of Mainland China’s smartphone install base by 2025, with rapid growth anticipated.”

“DeepSeek’s rapid rise has reignited consumer and industry interest in AI capabilities, once again highlighting that in today’s evolving AI landscape, success hinges on building open, compatible ecosystems and executing with agility,” said Lucas Zhong, Analyst at Canalys (now part of Omdia). “As of 2024, AI-capable smartphones account for 22% of Mainland China’s shipments. A figure projected to exceed 40% in 2025. Continued innovation in foldable devices, AI-capable smartphones and operating systems will be critical drivers for structural market transformation and long-term growth.”

“2025 will be a year of navigating turbulence while seeking breakthroughs,” added Zhong. “Despite rising uncertainty in global trade, Mainland China’s macroeconomic resilience will be underpinned by continued policy support and targeted consumer stimulus. In this increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape, vendors must differentiate through product and value propositions, maintain unified yet flexible pricing strategies, and deepen collaboration with channel partners to capture growth opportunities.”

growth Xiaomi 13.3 19% 9.5 14% 40% Huawei 13.0 18% 11.7 17% 12% OPPO 10.6 15% 10.9 16% -3% vivo 10.4 15% 10.3 15% 2% Apple 9.2 13% 10.0 15% -8% Others 14.4 20% 15.4 23% -7% Total 70.9 100% 67.7 100% 5% Note: OnePlus is included in OPPO shipments; Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Source: Canalys Smartphone Analysis (sell-in shipments), April 2025

