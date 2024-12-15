Major cloud providers could get key role in AI chip access outside the US, sources say

Major cloud providers could get key role in AI chip access outside the US, sources say

Por staff

15/12/2024

(Reuters) – In its latest jab at Beijing, the U.S. will empower companies like Google and Microsoft to act as gatekeepers worldwide for highly sought-after access to AI chips, two people familiar with the draft plan said.Under the scheme, to be released as soon as this month, these companies would have to comply with strict requirements, including reporting key information to the U.S. government and blocking Chinese access to AI chips. That would permit them to offer artificial intelligence capabilities within the cloud overseas without a license, the sources said.

The new rules, some of whose details are being reported for the first time, show officials are scrambling in the waning days of the Biden administration to streamline the process for approving AI chip exports while also preventing bad actors from accessing them. The U.S. fears China could harness the power of AI to supercharge its military, unleash powerful cyber attacks or even train a bioweapon.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on the content and timing of the new regulations. Sources cautioned the administration’s plans may change. Alphabet’s, Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The measure takes a page from a national security agreement Microsoft inked with the U.S. government in April allowing it to provide AI technology to Emirati firm G42, the people said.

Under the new draft rules, other companies beyond those with gatekeeper status will compete for licenses to import a smaller number of high-end Nvidia and AMD AI chips in each country, one of the sources said. Nvidia, which makes the world’s most powerful AI chips, said it is ready to work with the administration on the rules. AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

