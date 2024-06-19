Managing short-term loans responsibly: Strategies for borrowers

By: Kelly Richards

A short term loan can be a useful option for many people in the right circumstances. They can help you get your finances back on track with a small loan amount and alleviate the stress of an unexpected bill or financial emergency. But how can you make sure this is the best choice for you and that you can sustain the repayments? How can you choose a lender that won’t take advantage of your need for quick cash?

These are all valid questions to ask yourself, so to help, below will show you some strategies you can use to ensure a short term loan is the ideal choice for you every time. You want to ensure you make the best choice for your finances overall, so with a careful approach, you’ll be able to choose an affordable option that matches your budget.

Why It’s Important To Choose The Right Lender

With many short term loan lenders available online, it can be difficult deciding which one to go with. When you have a financial emergency, you may not have lots of time to compare your options, however, you ideally don’t want to rush into an agreement with the first option you see without comparing your options first.

Not all online lenders are equal, so finding a regulated, trustworthy source for your next loan is important. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulates the industry, ensuring that responsible lending guidelines are being followed and that borrowers are treated fairly. This means lenders need to ensure transparency throughout the loan process, making clear all applicable charges and interest. It’s all about ensuring you can choose a loan wisely and that you can see all the information you need clearly.

Unfortunately, there are some unregulated lenders, some of which will charge upfront fees, so it’s important to ensure you avoid these by checking the lender you choose is FCA authorised and that you can find their details on the FCA register. If you can’t, it’s best to avoid them.

Strategies for Responsible Borrowing

When considering a short term loan, having a clear plan to ensure your financial stability will help you to be in the best position to apply. Here are some strategies to help you borrow more responsibly:

– Carefully think about why you need the funds and how much you truly require them. You should avoid borrowing more than necessary to prevent overextending yourself, so consider your options and whether you have savings available, friends and family who can help, or try speaking to the company the bill is with first. You may be able to delay payment until you are next paid.

– Take the time to research different lenders and compare their terms, interest rates, and reputation when it comes to short term loans. As mentioned, look for lenders with transparent policies and positive customer feedback who are FCA-authorised.

– Thoroughly read and understand the terms and conditions of the short term loan before signing any credit agreement. Pay close attention to interest rates, fees, repayment schedules, and any penalties for late payments. Ideally, you want to choose a lender that has no hidden fees so that you can see all related charges if applicable.

– When choosing repayment terms, be realistic about what you can afford based on your budget and income. You need to ensure all of your essential monthly outgoings can be maintained first such as rent or mortgage payments, utility bills etc. If then you have affordability remaining, choose repayments that fit within this.

– Check your credit report to understand your credit score, especially if you have a low credit rating. By checking with Experian, TransUnion or Equifax, you’ll be able to access your report for free and look at the reasons for this, helping you to identify areas to improve your score, which will give you more options when looking to borrow money.

By following these strategies, you can make a much more informed decision about short-term borrowing. It will also help to minimise the risks associated with this, helping you find the best option for your budget. Responsible borrowing is essential for maintaining financial well-being and avoiding unnecessary debt, so hopefully these tips can help you make the right choice no matter the situation.

