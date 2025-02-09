Marunouchi Innovation Partners raises $744M for climatetech fund

09/02/2025

Marunouchi Innovation Partners, a Tokyo, Japan-based growth investment joint venture between Mitsubishi, MUFJ Bank, and Pavilion Private Equity, raised $744m for a climate tech fund.

Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund, L.P., focuses on investing primarily in companies dedicated to decarbonization through the development of climate tech. Supported by industrial and financial institutions from Japan and abroad, the vehicle provides financial backing and offers strategic business support to its portfolio companies, with the aim of enhancing their corporate value.

To date, the fund has been actively investing in growth-stage companies leading the charge in decarbonization and is committed to working alongside them to achieve a carbon-neutral society.

Launched in August 2022, Marunouchi Innovation Partners is led by CEO and CIO Ichiro Miyoshi.

Source: VCWire

