MasOrange, Telefónica, Vodafone Group, and i2CAT present their first Open Gateway use case at MWC Barcelona

Por staff

25/02/2025

MasOrange, Telefónica, Vodafone Group, and the i2CAT research centre will participate at leading industry show MWC Barcelona 2025 to demonstrate the first use case of the Open Gateway Multi-Telco Innovation Lab, launched last October to offer a developer-ready environment enabling companies and developers to explore and use telco capabilities through standardised APIs. The proof-of-concept (PoC) is a mobile application designed by LAUDE to ensure a consistently safe environment for individuals protected by restraining orders. During the congress, the use case will be demonstrated at the GSMA booth (Hall 4, booth 4F30) daily, 3-6 March 2025.

The distinguishing feature of this proof-of-concept is the integration of the Open Gateway APIs, the global telco initiative led by the GSMA that aims to transform telecommunications networks into programmable platforms to deliver network capabilities to everyone under the common framework of CAMARA, an open-source project of the Linux Foundation and TM Forum. In this case, LAUDE has integrated various APIs provided by the Lab, including Device Location Verification, Quality on Demand, Number Verification, Know Your Customer or Device Swap, among others. Additionally, the application employs Artificial Intelligence algorithms powered by the APIs integrated into telco networks, offering enhanced security and reliability compared to other market alternatives.

LAUDE, a technology company specialising in innovative solutions, software development, and artificial intelligence, is the first to explore the potential of the APIs deployed by the operators within the Lab. The i2CAT research centre, serving as coordinator, has optimised the performance of these APIs to fine-tune their functionality. With its first PoC, the Lab demonstrates its capabilities in a use case that prioritizes addressing critical social needs.

ViRe is a multi-operator mobile application that informs victims in real time of the proximity or risky behaviour of people identified as potentially dangerous, guaranteeing them a safe environment at all times. The application also alerts law enforcement and, optionally, people selected by the victim, such as family, friends or coworkers, offering extra protection to those at risk. It allows victims protected by restraining orders to set safe locations and verify security at public venues regardless of borders, as it is based on standard universal APIs and works across countries. It can also be configured to monitor places related to the victim even if the victim is not physically there, such as their home or workplace.

Víctor del Pozo, General Director of Innovation, Alliances, and New Services at MasOrange, highlighted: “The networks of TelCo supporting Open Gateway solutions will enable us to address real-life issues that impact people’s lives in an immediate, reliable, and practical manner. ViRe is a prime example, as it facilitates instant decision-making to enhance the protection of people protected by restraining orders”.

Irene Bernal, Telefónica Open Gateway Product and Strategy Director, said: “We are celebrating this first success story of the laboratory we launched just a few months ago, which shows that the collaboration between several operators together with i2CAT is beginning to bear fruit, and with which we hope to soon be able to unveil many new possibilities for the digital ecosystem”.

For Beatriz Fernandez, Head of Core, SW & Platforms at Vodafone Group, “collaboration among operators is crucial for the API industry to prosper. By working together, we can leverage our collective strengths and resources to create standardised solutions that benefit everyone. This joint demo with ViRe showcases the power of APIs and, also, sets a new standard for how we can address critical societal needs through technology”.

Ana Moliner, Director of the Innovation Business Development Department & Strategy at i2CAT, highlights that “these first use cases exemplify the Multi-Telco Innovation Lab’s drive for adopting APIs by the developer ecosystem and identifying new use cases. We demonstrate how this model opens up new opportunities for companies like LAUDE to devise innovative applications with a great social impact by taking advantage of the network’s advanced capabilities. This new paradigm will allow us to offer new and better services to citizens”.

See more: ‘Your data is power’

See more: Bitget launches global graduate program to cultivate Web3 talent

See more: Musk gives all federal workers 48 hours to explain what they did last week or face consequences