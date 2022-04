Mastercard apura su ingreso al metaverso

Mastercard has filed 15 trademark applications for

▶️MASTERCARD

▶️PRICELESS

▶️Its Circles Logo



Indicating plans for

✅NFT backed media

✅Payment processing in the Metaverse

✅Marketplaces for digital goods + NFTs

✅E-commerce transactions in the Metaverse#NFT #Metaverse #Web3 pic.twitter.com/IlamOZ6OLZ