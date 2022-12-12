Mastodon visits hit 9.5 million as Twitter rival’s traffic skyrockets 588%

12/12/2022

Traffic to Twitter rival Mastodon has exploded 588% from 1.4 million to 9.5 million in November as Elon Musk’s Twitter overhaul divides users, prompting them to flock to alternative platforms.

Analysis of Similarweb data reveals 9.5 million users visited the Twitter rival in November 2022. Visits have exploded to over six times the amount from October, going from 1.4 million to 9.5 million in just a month as the ongoing Elon Musk Twitter overhaul sees users and advertisers seek alternative platforms.

The analysis by Financial World reveals that visits to Mastodon.social exploded to over six times the amount in November from the previous month, an unprecedented increase in people flocking to the Twitter rival. Most visits were from the United States, just over 25%, or around 2.4 million. Other main countries visiting are Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain.

Google Trends data also reveals that worldwide searches for ‘Twitter alternative’ soared 504% in November to an all-time high.

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover divided users as the company began implementing bans on Twitter parody accounts, including comedian Kathy Griffin. Musk also hit out at Mastodon social in a now-deleted tweet, potentially driving millions to the website.

The peak of the trend, November 18, coincides with Elon Musk starting a poll asking for users to vote on whether to reinstate Donald Trump’s account.

Reports also emerged that Musk’s Twitter employees quit en masse after the tech CEO issued an ultimatum to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

Musk locked Twitter staff out of company offices until Monday, and his emails to Twitter engineers leaked on the same day.

Searches for ‘Delete Twitter’ have also surged by 205% in the US and 117% worldwide in the last month when compared to the previous five years.

An estimated 680,000 yearly Google searches are made worldwide regarding Twitter account deletion, with 178,000 searches made for ‘Delete Twitter’, just over one quarter, since Musk’s 27 October takeover.

A spokesperson at Financial World commented on the findings:

“There are rumours of Twitter’s demise circling the internet. Social networks come and go, but Twitter still pulls huge traffic numbers. Elon Musk has a loyal following who like his brand of humour and the way he does things. But with any personality, it doesn’t work for everyone. The Twitter debate is so contentious as it surrounds huge topics like free speech, which tends to polarize people on either side. Twitter’s huge numbers mean it’s unlikely that Mastodon will become a serious competitor until it cements itself into the mainstream social networking space. Users intend to look for new social media platforms to set up homes in, and Mastodon is one to watch for the future”.