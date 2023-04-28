Matrox Video joins Panasonic KAIROS alliance

Por staff

28/04/2023

Video technology innovator Matrox Video announced that its Matrox ConvertIP DSS SDI/IP converter has been proven compatible with Panasonic’s all-IP KAIROS live video production platform. Panasonic validated the compatibility in its test lab. ConvertIP DSS makes it possible to integrate traditional SDI signaling and processing into a SMPTE ST 2110 environment, thereby bridging the gap between the KAIROS and SDI devices. With ConvertIP DSS in the KAIROS workflow, KAIROS users can drive SDI monitors or ingest SDI signals into their vision mixer during live productions and traditional broadcasts.

“Panasonic has a long-standing relationship with Matrox Video, and we have worked together on many broadcast projects over the years. Validating the compatibility of these two solutions was very logical,” said Kageyuki (Kenny) Fujimoto, lead manager of KAIROS Alliance at Panasonic. “By verifying this interoperability, we’re giving our partners the confidence to offer the ConvertIP device as a 2110 converter that will work with our KAIROS — ensuring there will be no unwelcome surprises in the middle of a live event.”

The Panasonic KAIROS platform natively supports IP-based video I/O, including SMPTE ST 2110. The KAIROS System Team from Panasonic tested ConvertIP DSS in a fully ST 2110 environment and found it to be compatible with all major resolutions and frame rates, and with the SMPTE ST 2022-7 specification for redundancy in any application where KAIROS could be found. The validation demonstrates that ConvertIP DSS can generate ST 2110 feeds and send them to the KAIROS or take them from the KAIROS and output them as SDI.

See more: Google makes Bard write software

The ConvertIP DSS/KAIROS integration will be especially useful in live production environments, such as concert venues and stadiums, where there’s a large amount of video driving many screens and projectors. As a native ST 2110-based vision mixer, the KAIROS will mix live content with graphics and video clips to create multiple simultaneous compositions to drive display devices throughout a facility. A ConvertIP DSS can sit at any endpoint to bring SDI feeds in or out of the ST 2110 media network where the KAIROS platform operates.

The integration also offers great benefits in a traditional broadcast space where facilities are transitioning from SDI infrastructures to ST 2110 infrastructures. ConvertIP DSS’ greatest value in that scenario is its ability to connect the KAIROS out to existing SDI monitoring devices, such as multiviewer monitors or program feed monitors. In the event that HDMI monitoring is required, the ConvertIP DSS’ sister product, ConvertIP DSH, will convert an ST 2110 UHD signal and output a full 2160p UHD signal to an HDMI monitor.

Matrox ConvertIP DSS and ConvertIP DSH are compact, stand-alone ST 2110 and IPMX transmitter/receiver devices. They work on both 10-Gigabit and 25-Gigabit networks to support both HD and full-4K workflows. The devices have a redundant media network jack to enable SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy, even in full 4K. They are also fanless for quiet operation and fewer points of failure. ConvertIP devices support in-band control, but a separate 1-Gigabit RJ45 control port is available for installations that keep control and media networks separate. The RJ45 connection also supports power over Ethernet, eliminating the need for a separate power supply.

“With the KAIROS platform, Panasonic will be expanding the use of ST 2110 outside of traditional broadcast production and into the live event space. We feel the ConvertIP unit is ideally suited to contribute to this market expansion,” said Spiro Plagakis, vice president of product management at Matrox Video. “With ConvertIP DSS, broadcasters can easily repurpose traditional SDI equipment for use in an all-IP routing environment, such as viewing ST 2110 video signals on inexpensive SDI monitors.”