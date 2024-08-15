Mattel, AirConsole, and BMW Group announce World Premiere of UNO Car Party! for In-Car Gaming

15/08/2024

Mattel, AirConsole, and BMW announced today that Mattel’s classic card game UNO will be revealed next week for in-car gaming in Cologne, Germany at gamescom 2024, the world’s largest, leading event for video games. Visitors to the AirConsole booth (Hall 10.1, Stand B028 – C029) will be the first to experience UNO Car Party! in the new BMW X3, which tailors the world’s #1 card game for in-car gaming. The game will roll out via the AirConsole platform to over 500,000 BMW and MINI vehicles over-the-air on August 21st.

“We continue to increase the value of the overall digital experience for our customers,” said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President of the BMW Group Development Connected Company and Technical Operations. “Our partners AirConsole and Mattel are helping make in-car gaming into a new social experience, and I am thrilled to offer a family-favorite game like UNO for this exciting innovation.”

Mattel, AirConsole and BMW Group have transformed UNO into a playable connected game in a brand-new environment: the car. Whether a family is at rest during a road trip or a group of friends stop to figure out their next move, stationary drivers can use AirConsole’s unique game controller system to connect any passenger to the game using their personal devices. Up to four players can experience the game that brings people together through its simple, universal gameplay that transcends languages and cultures. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.

“UNO beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware and our phone controlled gaming experience,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole. “Each player can secretly see their own cards on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or bluetooth controls on the infotainment system.”

“UNO is perfect for in-car gaming because it’s highly engaging and brings people together,” said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. “Its simple rules are easy to learn and endlessly captivating, making it ideal for both short pit stops and extended play sessions. UNO’s social nature turns every journey into a fun experience, and we’re so excited to bring this spirit to consumers in an innovative way with our partners at BMW and AirConsole.”

Since 2022, the partnership between the BMW Group and AirConsole has been pioneering in-car gaming, bringing intuitive and innovative gameplay to BMW vehicles through the AirConsole platform. Its selection of games has grown since the introduction of AirConsole, with popular games such as “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, which launched as an in-car world premiere in collaboration between Sony Pictures Television, BMW Group and AirConsole. AirConsole is available in current models with BMW / MINI Operating System 9 in combination with BMW Digital Premium / MINI Connected Package and with BMW Operating System 8.5 in combination with BMW ConnectedDrive Professional.

Over the past five decades, UNO has maintained its legacy as a game with wildly unpredictable fun, spirited competition, and inclusivity. UNO continues to surprise and delight fans through innovative offerings from top-line physical products, mobile games, live gaming events and premium collective card games; inclusive gameplay through products like UNO Braille and culturally relevant product from fan-created UNO memes to the UNO Artiste series featuring the artwork of artists from yesterday and today.

