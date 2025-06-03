Meet Chronicle: The ‘Cursor for Presentations’ with 100k+ waitlisted users launches public Beta

Presentations without PowerPoint: Chronicle‘s AI agent for presentations emerges from stealth with 100,000 waitlisted users and a mission to revolutionize how ideas are visualized and shared. Referred by many of its users as ‘Cursor for Presentations’, Chronicle’s bold mission is to reinvent storytelling by having AI and world-class design co-create your next presentation. In a world where both traditional slide decks and first-generation AI presentation tools have disappointed with boring, powerless, and tasteless outputs, Chronicle promises a new reality where quality is the focus. Chronicle helps you craft stunning, impactful presentations in minutes, not hours.

AI-Powered Storytelling Meets Refined Taste

Chronicle is more than just slides. It’s an intelligent agent that collaborates with you on messaging, design execution, and narrative flow. Unlike traditional tools that merely put out generic AI generated content, Chronicle is like a brainstorming partner and master designer working on your narrative and visuals. Think Steve Jobs designing your presentation for you.

“Our early adopters are creating their best decks in just 10 minutes instead of 10 hours,” says Mayuresh Patole, Chronicle’s co-founder and CEO. “We built Chronicle not only to make stunning presentations at the speed of thought, more importantly, we want to eradicate bad quality presentations. That is a harder goal but we have made huge breakthroughs.”

Chronicle handles the heavy lifting of conducting deep research, distilling key insights, and ensuring every element strengthens your narrative. This empowers anyone to create presentations with the depth and polish that typically requires years of expertise.

Chronicle’s design philosophy flips the traditional presentation paradigm. By understanding what’s needed to make your story visually compelling, it considers elements such as typography, spacing, visual hierarchy, and motion, all working seamlessly in the background.

The result is a presentation that feels hand-crafted by a professional designer and storyteller. Chronicle aims to deliver on the decades-old promise of accessible, elevated storytelling by combining the speed of AI with a profound understanding of what makes presentations truly compelling.

Chronicle gives you tools to guide focus – for the first time ever

Many tools are just about how your slides look, but truly extraordinary presentations hinge on your ability to direct audience attention, especially in a world of depleted attention spans.

Chronicle considers this as part of its mission and brings a new level of interactivity and engagement by giving presenters superpowers like Peek and Deep Hover. These experiences allow users to manipulate focus like a pro: zoom in, highlight, isolate, or focus, ensuring that viewers stay engaged with exactly what matters most.

“We’ve bottled up the storytelling and attention guidance secrets of great presenters and built them into Chronicle,” says Mayuresh. “Every template, layout, and widget has been designed to improve the audience experience and nudges creators to tell a story rather than simply dump information. It’s like having a laser pointer on steroids: you guide attention with precision, making you an extraordinary presenter.”

Founders with a Vision (and Frustration)

Chronicle was founded by two self-proclaimed “presentation nerds,” Mayuresh Patole and Tejas Gawande. Their journey began at IIT Bombay, where Mayuresh earned recognition for transforming standard PowerPoint into something unrecognizable. His classmates often approached after presentations to ask which specialized software he was using, not realizing it was PowerPoint beneath his creative hacks.

“I was spending countless hours engineering solutions within traditional tools to achieve what should have been simple,” says Mayuresh. “With recent advances in AI, we finally have the technology to build what I’ve been trying to hack together manually for years.”

Meanwhile, Tejas used his background in growth and social media to identify the shifting landscape of information consumption. “What worked in presentations a decade ago falls completely flat today,” Tejas explains. “Modern audiences are trained by social media to expect information that’s visual, scannable, and high-impact.”

Together, they set out to create a platform aimed at eliminating the PowerPoint pain they experienced firsthand. Following a USD 7.5 million seed round led by Accel and Square Peg in 2023, Chronicle has continued to refine its product with input from a select group of beta users. Many have swapped their existing presentation tools for Chronicle for critical meetings and speaking opportunities. The consensus: Chronicle makes presentations beautiful and enjoyable, words seldom associated with PowerPoint.

Try Chronicle – Your Next Presentation Will Never Be the Same

Today, Chronicle enters public beta and is open for anyone to try. Chronicle welcomes everyone, from design novices to seasoned professionals, from startup founders to corporate executives, all united by the need to communicate powerfully without wrestling with complex software or hiring expensive design teams.

Chronicle’s free beta is available today at chroniclehq.com. Simply sign up and try it for your next big presentation. Chronicle will handle the rest.

Over the course of their journey, the founders have attracted some of the most prominent thought leaders mapping out the future of work from organizations such as Apple, Google, Slack, Stripe, Superhuman, OnDeck, and Adobe. Chronicle is a fully remote team of 10, operating across the US, India, and Australia.

