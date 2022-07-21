Meet the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, a platform for the retail sector that aims to unify the customer journey

Talkdesk, the global cloud contact center leader for companies obsessed with their customers, has launched Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, the AI-powered fulfillment solution made specifically for retailers.

The uniquely designed platform unifies the customer journey across physical and digital channels to help brands find customers wherever they are. Pre-configured retail workflows and scripts ensure value is added to every conversation, while pre-trained AI in the “retail language” accelerates resolution speed.

Recent research by Talkdesk shows that the ability to resolve customer service issues on the first contact has become the number one driver of loyalty. Other studies show that 72% of shoppers say their preferred channel varies by context, and 86% of retail CX leaders say customer relationship growth will be an agent KPI for years to come.

Designed based on extensive research and industry experience, Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud offers a wide range of benefits to retailers, their customers and their workforces. Talkdesk Research highlights the strategic role and growth driver of customer service in retail.

“The art of good retail has never been so challenging. The number of exceptions that require customer service is increasing and becoming more complex. Some customers prefer to speak with a live person, others want chat, video, email or text when they need help,” said Steve Rowen, managing partner at Retail Systems Research. “Retailers must serve their customers where they are when it comes to service and technologies Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud allows them to do that.”

For Paulo Silva, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions at Alorica, Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud is critical to continuing to serve customers with the best technology available. “As a global leader in next-generation CX, we are proud to support retailers around the world with the best CX talent, digital tools and consulting services,” he says.

Business-centric benefits

Builds Value and Loyalty Over the Life of the Customer: Equipping teams with tools to deepen customer connections, increase sales, and build brand connection.



Maximize the technology stack and reduce costs: Improve time to value with a platform that is easy to configure, maintain and monitor; Out-of-the-box integrations provide simple connections to build.



Improves real-time reporting and visibility: Provides real-time proactive reports, dashboards and insights from the customer service platform to all functions of an organization.

Customer-centric benefits

Accelerate speed of resolution: Allows customers to connect with organizations at the location, time or device of their choice, or self-service through pre-trained digital and voice channels to address common retail CX use cases.



Drives NPS and CSAT across all channels: Smart, contextual and priority routing connects customers with service representatives who can best help them – whether the agent in the contact center, in the store or in any other department.



Reduces Customer Effort and Frustration: Leverages real-time analytics to identify the reasons behind customer inquiries and combines this insight with proactive communication and automation tools that anticipate customer needs.

Workforce-centric benefits

Reduces training, onboarding and churn: Enables teams to fuel customer growth quickly with AI-powered tools such as pre-configured retail workflows, scripts, predict best actions, access to customers’ digital shopping carts and much more.



Improves productivity and collaboration: equips digital and in-store employees with customer interaction history, order details, and all conversations (voice, video, e-browsing, social media, messaging, and email) through a single unified interface.



Optimizes and Empowers the Workforce: Provides teams with tailored improvement opportunities to improve service quality, consistency, aftercare and compliance – all based on customer feedback, transcripts and KPIs.

For Paulo Manzato, Regional VP LATAM at Talkdesk, retail growth in Latin America is mainly driven by consumer demand for convenience, with increasing internet penetration. “With our new tool providing an additional boost to e-commerce and the adoption of multichannel strategies by companies, we want to increase the trust of the consumer. Latin America has recorded growth in retail revenue compared to all other regions of the world”, completes Manzato.

The Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud joins a growing list of industry-specific contact center innovations from Talkdesk, introduced by the company in recent months.