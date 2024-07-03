MEF announces five new senior experts join the team – all available for interviews and briefings

03/07/2024

MEF (Mobile Ecosystem Forum) announces five new senior experts have joined the team, each heading up a specialist area within the organisation.

These new Programme Directors are each responsible for a pillar within the mobile ecosystem, fostering connections and collaboration between members.

The five new Programme Directors are:

Nick Millward

Nick is MEF’s Programme Director for RCS / Rich Messaging and Messaging related topics. Nick has experience leading a Global & European CPaaS business in Product and Sales.

Nick is an expert on how AI can be practically applied across Telco and Marketing/Sales.

Claire Maslen

Claire is MEF’s Programme Director for Commerce and Payments. Claire’s previous experience includes blue-chip, and scale up organisations, focussing on Product, Professional Services & Consulting environments. Claire is passionate about social mobility and inclusion.

Claire is based in the UAE and is an expert on the mobile payments, wallets, fintech and the UAE mobile market.

Doug Makishima

Doug Makishima is MEF’s Programme Director for Mobile Evolution: NaaS APIs, Edge Computing (MEC) and open standards, with a focus on facilitating the understanding and adoption of new services and platforms in the mobile ecosystem, including Telco Edge services, NaaS APIs and new communication standards (such as vCon).

Doug is a seasoned C-level executive with deep experience in mobile communications, AI, cloud edge computing, VR/AR/Metaverse and blockchain. He has held senior management positions at leading companies such as Nortel, AMD, Adaptec, GSMA and several startups.

Doug is an expert in Mobile Evolution, including NaaS APIs, Edge Computing (MEC) and open standards.

Matt Ekram

Matt Ekram is MEF’s Programme Director for Asia, with expertise in mobile messaging, CPaaS and telecommunications in the Asia-Pacific region. Matt has over 30 years experience in mobile and telecommunications including global product management, business development, carrier relations and sales management for leading organizations including Ericsson, Symantec, VeriSign, Syniverse, iBasis, Kaleyra and Infinite Convergence Solutions.

Matt is an expert in telecommunications in the Asia-Pacific region, and in particular mobile messaging and CPaaS.

Anzelle Robertson

Anzelle is MEF’s Programme Director for Direct Carrier Billing, mobile content and digital advertising, and mobile money,

Anzelle is an Attorney of the High Court of the Republic of South Africa, and has served on the Board of the South African regulatory body for VAS and Mobile Payments, WASPA, and continues to champion the uptake of Direct Carrier Billing as the go-to payment method for digital content.

Anzelle is an expert in Direct Carrier Billing, mobile content, advertising, and money, and the telecoms landscape in South Africa.

The five new Programme Directors join MEF’s existing team of Programme Directors;

Suzy Menneret – an expert on the current wholesale market the future trends that will impact it

Michael Becker – an expert on Personal Identity and Data

Gavin Patterson – Director of MEF research and data covering 218 countries and 700 mobile operators

Nassia Skoulikariti– an expert on Internet of Things [IOT]

Nick Rossman – Anti Fraud and Consumer Trust.

All MEF’s Programme Directors are available for interview, comment and briefings on their specialist area of expertise.

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

https://mobileecosystemforum.com/

