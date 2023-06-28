MEF’s First LSO Global Summit Highlights Innovation and Collaboration

28/06/2023

MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, will host its first-ever Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Global Summit, an innovative event that will bring together leading service and technology providers from across the global automation ecosystem to accelerate adoption of standards-based LSO business and operational APIs and smart contracts. A must-attend event for companies implementing or evaluating automation APIs, the LSO Global Summit takes place October 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas at MEF’s Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE).

LSO Global Summit attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking sessions led by MEF executives and other automation industry leaders. Key focus areas that play a crucial role in shaping the future of automated business and operational service functions include:

LSO vision, releases, and roadmap provides attendees with an in-depth overview of MEF’s LSO API and LSO Blockchain strategy and adoption, showcasing how it supports the roadmap for secure NaaS implementations. MEF-TMF collaboration, the latest LSO Fergie release and planned releases will be reviewed, as well as pioneering service offerings from MEF based on the latest industry advances.

provides attendees with an in-depth overview of MEF’s LSO API and LSO Blockchain strategy and adoption, showcasing how it supports the roadmap for secure NaaS implementations. MEF-TMF collaboration, the latest LSO Fergie release and planned releases will be reviewed, as well as pioneering service offerings from MEF based on the latest industry advances. LSO solutions and support showcases the complete LSO Solution Provider ecosystem, sharing details on the range of commercial solutions, resources, and tools available to accelerate LSO implementation including a new LSO Consultancy category.

showcases the complete LSO Solution Provider ecosystem, sharing details on the range of commercial solutions, resources, and tools available to accelerate LSO implementation including a new LSO Consultancy category. LSO user stories features compelling case studies, implementation success stories, and ROI considerations, providing tangible examples of how organizations have achieved business outcomes through LSO adoption. Attendees will gain practical knowledge and guidance on leveraging LSO solutions to transform their service delivery models.

The LSO Global Summit offers exceptional networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with commercial solution providers, and global and regional Tier 1, 2 and 3 buyers and sellers. These interactions will not only facilitate new and impactful business relationships but also provide a unique platform to gain insights into current procurement intentions and industry trends.

“Market momentum for LSO APIs is strong and growing rapidly with more than 135 service providers in some stage of the adoption lifecycle – from interest through to production. We are thrilled to bring together this group of global innovators for our inaugural LSO Global Summit,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “MEF has a rich history of fostering collaboration and addressing the opportunities and challenges faced by all ecosystem members. As the kick-off to GNE, the LSO Global Summit is an essential event for organizations embarking on this transformative journey, and we invite everyone to join us in shaping the future of open, interoperable standards-based automation.”

MEF has recently released the groundbreaking State of the Industry Report: Paradigm Shift – Automating Business Functions Between Service Providers that explains why using standardized business and operational APIs is critically important for unlocking market opportunities for NaaS and other next-generation services. This report is a must-read for industry professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of automated network technologies and standardized APIs. It aligns perfectly with the focus of the LSO Global Summit, providing attendees with up-to-date insights into the latest developments in the industry. Download the report here.

GNE is sponsored by a diverse range of organizations delivering the next generation of secure, automated, dynamic services and NaaS offerings. Current sponsors include Diamond sponsors Console Connect and Lumen; Platinum sponsors Amartus, AT&T Business, Comcast Business, Connectbase, ServiceNow and Verizon; Gold sponsors Cisco, CloudSmartz, Colt, Equinix, Expereo, Orange Business, Orchest, Sage Management, and Sparkle; Silver sponsors Enxoo and TransUnion; and Activity sponsor Albis-Elcon. For sponsorship opportunities contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events.

Early-bird registration is available through July 31, 2023. Visit GNE 2023 to register to attend the LSO Global Summit and GNE. More information about the LSO Global Summit is available here.

