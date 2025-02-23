MEF’s TWO Milestones: NaaS Network APIs (MWC Demo) & Ninth LSO API release

MEF is making two important announcements – both significant steps forward in their LSO API and NaaS strategy.

MEF’s NaaS Network APIs for an AI-Driven Economy debuting at MWC 2025 in partnership with GSMA, Colt and Orange, demonstrating real-time “Quality on Demand” capabilities. Powered by CAMARA APIs, this breakthrough allows applications to dynamically request and optimize network performance in real time. At Mobile World Congress 2025’s GSMA Open Gateway Showcase, the QoD demonstration with MEF, Colt, and Orange will highlight how edge-native applications can seamlessly interact with both mobile and fixed-line networks to dynamically provision resources. The demo features a converged approach to network quality, with Orange’s 5G Quality on Demand capability optimizing mobile network performance, and Colt’s On-Demand NaaS platform ensuring dynamic service quality across the core backbone network.

MEF’s Ninth LSO API Release enhances service provider and enterprise automation adoption with advanced addressing capabilities, operational observability, and expanded service payloads. These innovations solve complex challenges in delivering seamless, scalable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across a multi-provider ecosystem. As enterprise networks increasingly become mission-critical, especially with the advent of generative AI, service providers must have the automation capabilities necessary to deliver seamless, standardized services at scale. This latest LSO API release represents MEF’s most advanced set of automation tools yet, solving fundamental challenges in service qualification, operational observability, and product definition.

