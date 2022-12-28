Mercedes-Benz launches esports apparel collection

Por staff

Mercedes-Benz recently announced a collaboration with British designer Saul Nash. This deal will see the two sides produce a capsule collection of esports apparel comprised of a jacket and a long-sleeve shirt. For this collaboration, Mercedes-Benz also teamed up with esports in order to create a collection that enhances the performance of gamers.

The Dashboard Jacket is made of recycled polyester and comes outfitted with lilac and blue linings. It also has SK gaming and Mercedes-Benz logos embroidered on the chest in contrasting colors. Meanwhile, The Digital Gradient Top has colored mesh inserts, thumb loops, a high-closing collar, and a half-zip design for peak performance and comfort.

“Every collaboration gains from new impulses, and we are all the more pleased that together with Saul Nash, we have succeeded in creating a new connection between the worlds of fashion and Esports,” said Julia Hofmann, Mercedes–Benz’s Head of Brand Collaborations. “With this exclusive collection, we want to appeal not only to Esports enthusiasts but also to our customers and fans who value an active lifestyle that is functional in everyday life while exuding a modern look.”

This collection can be purchased now on the SK Gaming website. The shirt will cost over $95 while the jacket has a starting price of roughly $159.

