Merge will send ETH to $3k by Dec & flip BTC in 2023

15/09/2022

By: Stefan Rust, CEO of blockchain development house Laguna Labs.



“There is no doubt that the merge is very big news for crypto, and it is also increasingly big news for the wider world. Indeed, when Google adds a feature to its search engine like a countdown timer to the anticipated event – you know the buzz is spreading.



It doesn’t seem to be doing too much for the price of ETH at the moment, though, which is down around 2% on the day, with a lot of merge excitement already priced in. But this doesn’t mean that the merge won’t lead to significant upside on the price of ETH. In fact, ETH will almost certainly be at $3,000 by the end of the year.



If and when this happens, and if bitcoin stays around the same $22,000 level it’s at right now, we will see the so-called “Flippening” – when the market capitalisation of Ethereum overtakes the market capitalisation of bitcoin. And this really could happen this year, and if not it will almost certainly happen next year.



This is a pretty bold claim, I know. However, bitcoin has somewhat lost its way. It’s been appropriated by traditional finance houses and institutions, which are now using it as any other kind of alternative investment asset. As such, while main markets remain depressed, bitcoin has almost no momentum to go higher.



Bitcoin is moving in lock-step with global stock markets which are going to remain flat or down until the US and the rest of the developed world get a grip on their inflation situation. Perhaps more importantly, markets also need to fully detox from the steady stream of free money they have been drunk on for a decade, and which is now being pulled away.



In the meantime, Ethereum is growing into its title as the world’s computer with aplomb. The merge will see transaction speeds go hyperbolic, it will see carbon emissions shrink to almost nothing, and it will pave the way for a period of development that will make 2018 look like kindergarten.

The market capitalisation and general evolution of Cryptocurrency to this point as an increasingly viable global financial ecosystem is the landscape in which this merge lands. It is almost certain that some of the projects that will form the backbone of Web3 are likely to come as a result of it.



We may also see some infighting, with the merge almost certainly leading to a fork that will see now redundant ETH miners move to another chain where they can continue to mine another form of ETH. It didn’t seem to make too much difference in the case of Ethereum Classic, but this could, potentially, be different.

Certainly right now, mining ETH is much more profitable in US dollar terms than mining bitcoin. If the miners are able to pull together and develop a truly viable solution here, that could also be an interesting project to watch.



Currently, though, that pose a threat Vitalik needs to worry too much about. The world is waiting with bated breath on the merge to Proof of Stake and we are all excited to see what that will look like.”