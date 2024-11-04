Meta building AI search engine? Expert insights

04/11/2024

Meta is reportedly developing a web-crawling AI search engine to provide real-time answers via its Meta AI chatbot, aiming to reduce reliance on Google and Microsoft’s Bing for information on current events, sports, and stocks.

Alon Yamin

“Meta’s decision to develop its AI-based search engine is intriguing and indicative of the broader shifts in the tech landscape. With giants like Google and Microsoft already dominating the AI search segment plus OpenAI testing their SearchGPT, Meta’s entry reflects a possible desire to reduce any dependence on these established players as they continue to expand their presence in the AI space. Undoubtedly, integrating conversational AI into search can transform how users access information, providing more intuitive and relevant answers. However, the challenge will be creating a unique user experience that stands out in a crowded field.

As the AI race continues to unfold, it remains essential to prioritize technological advancements, ethical considerations, and content integrity. Hopefully, Meta will focus on these principles as it continues to develop new technology because, in the long run, it can only enhance user trust and foster a more informed digital environment.”

Damian Rollison

“Apple has been rumored for years to be working on its own search engine, and OpenAI recently launched the experimental SearchGPT platform; so it was likely just a matter of time before Meta AI developed search functionality of its own. The move on Meta’s part addresses what is really the Achilles’ heel of large language models: they are trained on large but static datasets and therefore can’t provide the kinds of up-to-the-minute answers search consumers expect.

Meta is also striking out in search at a time when Google’s dominant position is showing signs of erosion, from the encroachment of modern AI platforms to the threat of regulatory actions that might soon open up the market to increased competition. Meta doesn’t want to be left behind in that fight, and with its 4 billion global users will likely prove itself to be, at least, among the top contenders in AI-powered search.”

