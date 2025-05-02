Meta cuts jobs from Reality Labs division

Meta laid off an undetermined number of employees from its Reality Labs division, with the culls coming across teams working in its Oculus Studios game unit and for the Supernatural VR exercise app.

Oculus Studios develops games and apps for Meta Platforms’ mixed reality Quest headsets.

Meta Platforms bought Within Unlimited, the company that makes Supernatural, in 2023 after fending off opposition from the US Federal Trade Commission.

“Some teams within Oculus Studios are undergoing shifts in structure and roles that have impacted team size,” a Meta Platforms representative told Mobile World Live. “These changes are meant to help Studios work more efficiently on future mixed reality experiences for our growing audience, while still delivering great content for people today.”

The statement also said Meta Platforms remains committed to “investing in mixed reality experiences including fitness and games, and our drive to deliver the best experiences possible for the Quest and Supernatural communities remains unchanged”.

A post on the official Supernatural Facebook group states that “these changes are meant to help us work more efficiently on what the future of fitness could be”.

While Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a big proponent of AR and VR, Reality Labs has been a financial albatross for the company. Reality Labs posted an operating loss of $4.9 billion in Q4 2024.

On the Q4 earnings call, CFO Susan Li stated it had more than 74,000 employees at end-December, a 10 per cent increase on 2023.

In January, Bloomberg reported Meta Platforms planned to cut 5 per cent of its staff in 2025, estimated to be around 3,600 jobs, as part of a performance-based termination process.

