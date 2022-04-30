Meta desk: Online gaming is a popular leisure pastime nowadays

Por staff

Computer games are breaking records in downloads and sales every year. In the COVID-19 era, online gaming has become a trend. After all, sometimes you want to compete with real-life rivals. There are many different types of entertainment to choose from. In order to start playing your favourite games will need to upgrade your computer or buy a ready-made solution in order not to have problems with the connection. Because modern games are quite demanding on your hardware and eat up a lot of resources. Therefore, it is important to have a more or less powerful computer.

You will also need more advanced accessories in the form of a more comfortable keyboard, mouse and headphones. In some cases, you will need to buy a special chair that will support your back and take the strain off it. After all, online entertainment and gaming put considerable pressure on the spine and it is important that your body feels as comfortable as possible while you play.

All you need is a decent internet connection

On top of all this, you will need a stable internet connection. The best speeds and pings are said to be 10mbps or more and 10 or less ping. These may vary depending on the country and city you are in. The maximum values of these parameters you can see in these cities. It should be noted that no matter where you live, it also depends on your Internet Service Provider (ISP), who is providing the connection. It is therefore recommended to measure the speed and ping regularly. In order to measure the Internet connection speed and ping, you can use special Internet services that will show you the exact values for your connection. If you are not satisfied with any of the parameters, the best thing to do is to consider an alternative ISP. However, you should also pay attention to the price. Sometimes it is the price that is the stumbling block. Many providers charge unreasonably high fees for Internet access, and their quality of service is consistently poor.

You can also play at a cyber club

If you live in countries where the cost of a home internet connection is high, there is a solution for you. You can take advantage of cyber clubs. Most of the time these places charge low fees and provide powerful computers, a fairly stable internet connection and a low ping. As an added bonus you will always be able to chat with like-minded people. This is a serious option for those who live in countries where home internet costs are high. This solution will be especially relevant for those gamers who live in the territory of Vietnam because there the cost of home internet is high and visiting cyber clubs looks very cheap and many people can afford it. The only downside at the moment is the pandemic. As a consequence, many cyber clubs are closed or only accept gamers with masks. However, sitting in a mask for hours on end and playing your favourite games is becoming extremely difficult.

Online gaming is becoming very popular

Online gaming is becoming a popular activity for people of all ages. There are many reasons behind the popularity of online gaming. One reason is that it provides an opportunity for people to interact with others in a virtual environment, which can be more convenient than meeting face-to-face. Another reason is that it provides an opportunity to play games without leaving the house, which has been shown to have positive effects on mental health.

The future of online gaming will be shaped by what games are developed and how they are marketed in the coming years, but there will always be some form of online gaming available for those who want it.

You can play computer games from a laptop

Gaming laptops are a new phenomenon. They are computers that are designed to be powerful and portable, so you can game on the go.

Some of the most popular games for laptops include League of Legends, DOTA 2, World of Warcraft and Fortnite.

You can play computer games from a laptop by connecting your laptop to an external monitor or TV. You can also use the speakers and microphone on your laptop to play multiplayer games with other people in your home or office.