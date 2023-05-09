Meta/FTC Reaction & Data

Por staff

09/05/2023

By: Debra Aho Williamson, Insider Intelligence principal analyst

“The FTC’s proposed changes to the 2020 order would not have a significant impact on Meta’s ad revenue in the US. The vast majority of monthly users of Facebook and Instagram are over 18. On Facebook, only 5.2% of monthly US users will be under 18 this year. On Instagram, only 12.6% will be under 18. While advertisers use both platforms to target teen users, the majority of ad spending will naturally go toward reaching adults, who make up nearly 95% of Facebook’s US users and more than 87% of Instagram users.”

“However, the FTC’s order would have a substantial impact on Meta’s ability to innovate and launch new products. It would prohibit Meta from launching new or modified products unless it gets written confirmation from an assessor that it is in compliance with the order. If this portion of the proposed changes takes effect, the FTC will effectively be putting an enormous speed bump on Meta’s new-product roadmap.”

“Meta has successfully stayed out of the privacy spotlight in recent months, especially as the scrutiny over TikTok and its Chinese ownership has grown. But today’s FTC announcement confirms that the government is still paying close attention and plans to enforce — and potentially strengthen — the agreements it had with Meta. Its longstanding issues with privacy protection are far from over.”

See more: Central banks push CBDCs in LatAm as stablecoins take hold

I’m also including below our latest ad revenue and usage (by age) estimates for Facebook and Instagram in the US.

Methodology

Insider Intelligence forecasts and estimates are based on our proprietary analysis, and include both quantitative and qualitative data curated from public companies, government agencies, research and media firms, and interviews with expert executives in relevant fields. We regularly re-evaluate available data to ensure our forecasts reflect the latest business and economic developments and trends.